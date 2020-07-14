The Greater Cleveland Sports Commission will host its fourth Summer Golf Classic Aug. 17 at Cleveland Metroparks Sleepy Hollow Golf Course in Brecksville.
The fundraiser will feature 18 holes in a best-ball format while maintaining social distancing through individual tee times.
Each participant will receive a boxed lunch, beverages, a golf-themed gift and a gift card to a local establishment. Foursomes and individual pricing range from $440 per group to $125 per golfer. Pre-registration is required. Awards and prizes will be sent to winners via mail at the conclusion of the tournament.
“Proceeds from events like this are incredibly important to our small nonprofit to help us further our mission of improving and enriching the Northeast Ohio community,” said David Gilbert, president and CEO of Greater Cleveland Sports Commission in a news release.