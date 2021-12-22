One to five patients a day are dying at Cleveland Clinic Akron General Hospital of COVID-19, the hospital’s president said at a Summit County COVID-19 briefing hosted by the Summit County Public Health Commission Dec. 22.
Dr. Brian Harte, Cleveland Clinic Akron General president, said Akron General has had 120 to 140 COVID-positive patients within the last several weeks.
“And to put that in perspective, it’s between a quarter and a third of all the beds in the hospital,” he said. “In addition, we have about two-thirds of our entire intensive care unit capacity, taken up currently by COVID positive patients. Eighty-nine percent of those patients in the intensive care unit today who are COVID-positive are unvaccinated individuals. So this is very real. … That’s what we’re seeing on a daily basis. And from one to five COVID-positive patients today, between one and five, are dying here at Cleveland Clinic to Akron General, every single day.”
Harte said the hospital is working with all the other emergency departments in the county and with EMS “to try to make sure that our EDS remain open.
“But understand that the burden on the health care system has never been so extreme and certainly not so extreme for so long as what we’re seeing now,” Harte said.
Summa Health President and CEO Dr. Cliff Deveny painted a similar picture at his hospital.
He said 190 patients at Summa Health have COVID-19, with 91% of them unvaccinated.
“This is 100% preventable deaths,” Deveny said. “And we’ve had over 500 people die in our facilities from COVID. We’ve treated over 10,500 people in the hospitals for COVID. And what I think is, the hardest thing is to watch our caregivers.”
“COVID is real and it is devastating our community,” Margo Sommerville, Akron city councilwoman, said at the briefing.
Donna Skoda, Summit County public health commissioner, recommended “extreme caution” at holiday gatherings, and advised those who are not vaccinated not to leave their homes.
“It breaks my heart every time I read that somebody said I wish I would have had the vaccine, but now I’m dead,” she said.
Skoda said as the holidays approach, “This isn’t the time to let your guard down, we all must be vigilant and try to make those gatherings small.”
Summit County Executive Ilene Shapiro asked business owners to do all they can to help prevent the spread of COVID-19.
“This strain is highly contagious and we must all come together,” she said, referring to the omicron variant of COVID-19.
She recommended steps such as masking for both customers and staff, placing dividers within businesses, the use of staggered or hybrid shifts, allowing time off for employees to get tested or vaccinated, encouraging employees to stay home if they are ill.
“As business people, you have the power to make an incredible difference,” she said. “We need your help and we need you now.”