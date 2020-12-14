The Akron–Summit Council on Holocaust & Genocide Education will hold a Holocaust student collaborative project for students in Summit County in grades six through 12.
Formally the Akron-Summit Holocaust arts and writing contest, the theme this year examines “What Does the Holocaust Teach Us About Opposing Hatred and Cruelty?” The deadline to enter is Feb. 26, 2021.
Instead of declaring winners and runner-ups, it will be a curated show to allow more students voices to be heard. Selected pieces will be collaged by the council to create a collaborative project at Akron-Summit County Library main branch, if able, from March 23 to April 13.
Both 12-by-12-inch visual art and 400-word writing pieces on one page will be accepted. Both formats can be created individually, in small groups or large groups. More information and entry forms can be found at AkronSummitHolocaustEducation.org/entry.
From 6 p.m. 7:30 p.m. April 6 at the main branch, the Akron-Summit Council on Holocaust & Genocide Education will host a Holocaust commemoration and awards ceremony to commemorate and remember the lives of the 6 million Jewish people and 11 million others that were killed by the Nazi regime and its collaborators during the Holocaust. It will also recognize the students whose work is displayed in the curated show.