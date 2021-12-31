Summit County Prosecutor Sherri Bevan Walsh was honored by the Ohio Prosecuting Attorneys Association as 2021 “Outstanding Prosecuting Attorney” Dec. 17.
Each year, the organization recognizes the top prosecutor from the 88 elected county prosecutors in Ohio.
The “Outstanding Prosecuting Attorney” recognizes the work by a county prosecutor. Walsh was honored for her continued fight for the rights of victims. As the longest serving prosecutor in Summit County, Walsh and her office has assisted thousands of victims and informed the community of new ways to help crime victims. Walsh was also the first Ohio prosecutor to launch the “Start By Believing” awareness campaign with the goal of improving investigations of sexual assault cases and better treatment of sexual assault survivors.
Walsh established a victim services division within the prosecutor’s office, launched the Arrive Alive program to help keep drunk and impaired drivers off the road, started the Take Me Home program to help reunite caregivers and those who may wander from home and have a difficult time communicating. Walsh also created a conviction review unit for incarcerated individuals who have exhausted their appeals.
“Under Prosecutor Walsh’s leadership and dedication, Summit County is a better and safer place to live and work. Her passion and energy are unmatched,” Brad Gessner, Summit County Prosecutor’s Office chief counsel, said in a news release. “We are honored to work with her. I know that although she is proud of this honor, she is even more proud of the accomplishments of her staff in holding criminals accountable and fighting for the rights of victims.”
Crystal Baker, Summit County Prosecutor’s Office director of victim services, said, “What amazes me about Prosecutor Walsh is that she was forward thinking and striving to protect victims’ rights well before it was the ‘required’ or ‘correct’ thing to do.”
Walsh is the 37th recipient of the OPAA’s Outstanding Prosecuting Attorney award and the third woman to receive the award. She is the second time a Summit County prosecutor was honored with the award. Lynn Slaby received the award in 1988.
During a luncheon event Dec. 17, the Ohio Prosecuting Attorneys Association honored assistant Summit County prosecutor Joseph Dangelo, the Akron Police Department investigators, the Akron Fire Department and the Ohio State Fire Marshal’s Office for their work in securing the conviction of Stanley Ford in the murders of nine people in two separate house fires in Akron. Ford was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole.
Dangelo received the OPAA’s “Meritorious Assistant Prosecuting Attorney” award. Dangelo was on the Stanley Ford case based on his trial skills and ability to organize and coordinate a case of this magnitude, and his meticulous approach in managing the massive amount of information, as well as his research to counter motions filed by the defense, were vital in having a jury find Ford guilty, according to the release.
“Joe is a skilled prosecutor and was a tremendous trial partner in the Stanley Ford case,” said Brian LoPrinzi, Summit County Prosecutor’s Office criminal division chief, said in the rrelease. “It took over five difficult and frustrating years for the victim survivors to see justice in this case. Joe made that justice possible due to his incredible preparation leading up to the trial, and his tenacious, yet congenial approach with the jury, making it easier for them to make incredibly important decisions. Joe is a team player, a true pleasure to work with, and an asset to the citizens of Summit County.”
Dangelo is the fourth Summit County assistant prosecutor to receive the OPAA’s Meritorious Assistant Prosecuting Attorney award. Prior recipients include Brian LoPrinzi in 2001, current chief of the Summit County Prosecutor’s Office criminal division. LoPrinzi nominated Dangelo for the honor.