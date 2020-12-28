Summit Mall in Fairlawn abruptly closed Dec. 26 after several COVID-19-related altercations and concerns, according to police.
A number of young people met at the mall the day after Christmas, according to a Dec. 28 news release from the Fairlawn Police Department.
“After the first few incidents, Summit Mall elected to close the mall,” Lt. Schlegel of the Fairlawn Police Department said in the release. “The juveniles that were congregating in the mall were asked to leave and all complied.”
The mall and the police department were aware of the event and staffed accordingly, and contrary to social media, no shots were fired and no arrests were made, Schlegel said.
“The loud bangs that were heard were stores closing their gates,” he said.
There have been no reports of property damage or looting, Schlegel said.
The mall reopened Dec. 27.