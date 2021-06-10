A former part-time Sunday school teacher who was indicted on multiple counts related to child pornography pleaded not guilty to all counts in Cuyahoga County Court of Common Pleas on June 2.
Daniel Paul Woolf, 23, was arrested March 4 after a warrantless search by the Ohio Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force.
He had been living at a home on Lander Road that is both adjacent to and owned by Temple Israel Ner Tamid in Mayfield Heights, where he was a Sunday school teacher, who had no direct contact with children in the school during his tenure as classes were held online only due to COVID-19.
Woolf’s $10,000 bond was continued and he remains on supervised release with monitoring by a GPS device.
His lawyer is Michael J. Goldberg of the Goldberg Law Firm in Cleveland. The prosecutor is Fallon Radigan. The judge is Michael J. Russo.
A pretrial conference will take place at 9 a.m. June 17.