Cuyahoga County Councilperson Sunny M. Simon started thinking about plastic pollution in 2011. Almost a decade later, the county has embraced her crusade with a plastic bag ban that goes into effect on Jan. 1.
“This has been something I’ve been working on for years,” Simon told the Cleveland Jewish News on Dec. 30. “But it came to fruition ... in 2017. (That was the) first time legislation was introduced.”
The ban will prohibit retailers in 55 of the 59 cities, townships and villages throughout the county from providing disposable bags at checkout; however, they may still provide recyclable paper bags and sell reusable bags.
This is the second attempt by council to reduce the use of plastic bags. Simon’s earlier proposal included a bag tax rather than an outright ban.
“This has been like World War III over here,” said Simon, a South Euclid resident. “When I started with the fee ... it was a complete pushback by everybody.”
Lobbyists from the chemical, plastic and petroleum industries as well as Greater Cleveland Partnership – “which is the Ohio Chamber of Commerce arm here,” – were among those against the legislation.
“They just don’t want to have any kind of government regulation and they clearly don’t understand the threat ... that we’re under from plastic pollution,” Simon explained. “So yeah, the pushback has been tremendous and it’s taken years to really get us to where we are with this Jan. 1 effective date.”
Cuyahoga County residents dispose of more than 319 million plastic bags each year, according to a county press release. They are difficult to recycle and take up to 1,000 years to decompose.
Some retailers have already embraced the ban. Pittsburgh-headquartered Giant Eagle is one supermarket chain that has been working to ensure it is compliant with Cuyahoga County’s ban.
“When my great-grandfather and the four other founders started Giant Eagle nearly 90 years ago, they wanted to improve life for people in their communities,” Giant Eagle CEO and President Laura Shapira Karet said in a Dec. 18 news release. “Protecting our planet for future generations is a critical way we uphold this commitment today.”
The company intends to be free of single-use plastics in its operations by 2025 and in January is launching separate plastic bag pilot programs in three markets: Cuyahoga County, the Columbus suburb of Bexley and Pittsburgh.
“They’re taking a lead on environmental, progressive notes and they’re really doing a good job of just really embracing and leaning into this initiative,” Simon said. “So they’re supporting it and they’re leading it. It’s amazing.”
The ban will not be enforced until July 1 to give retailers and consumers time to adjust to the new legislation.