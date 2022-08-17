A suspect has been identified in a 3 a.m. Aug. 14 officer-involved shooting in South Euclid.
In the incident, the driver of a white vehicle, who has been identified as Carl Keith Hampton Jr., appeared to be passed out with a gun in his lap at Monticello Boulevard and South Green Road before driving forward and striking a police car. Hampton, 37, of Cleveland Heights, is described as 6-feet tall, 185 pounds and bald with brown eyes.
Officers ordered Hampton to stop and place his hands on the steering wheel, according to a news release. He put the car in reverse and one officer fired two rounds at the vehicle, according to the South Euclid Police Department. It is unknown whether Hampton was hit by gunfire.
He then fled the scene in the car, which was later found in Cleveland Heights. Hampton then fled on foot and police have been unable to find him.
“In addition to active felony warrants with a local agency for obstructing official business and receiving stolen property, Hampton has an extensive violent criminal history to include charges of murder, involuntary manslaughter, felonious assault, aggravated assault, as well as multiple felony drug trafficking and weapons offenses,” a South Euclid Police Department crime information bulletin read. “At the time of the incident, Hampton, Jr. was in possession of a handgun and should be considered armed and dangerous.”
He is also on active supervision through adult parole, the bulletin said.
Anyone with information is asked to call South Euclid Police at 216-381-1234, its tip line at 216-381-5665 or email the department at policedetectives@sepolice.us.
The Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation will investigate the officer-involved shooting.