Swagelok Co., the Solon-based fluid system products, assemblies, and related services solutions provider has partnered with the U.S. Department of Defense’s SkillBridge program to help active military members transition to the civilian sector.
Through this national program, Swagelok invites transitioning service members to network, develop new skills, and learn about the company.
In addition to practical work experience, Swagelok SkillBridge fellows participate in an orientation process, attend personal and professional development classes, network with other program participants, and meet with Swagelok leadership.
Their involvement is aided through the support of a mentor related to their work role, as well as a veteran mentor. Opportunities are available in all areas of the organization, including operations, supply chain, sourcing, commercial, engineering and more.
“As a fellow veteran, I appreciate the invaluable skills that our service members have and the experience that they can leverage in the corporate sector,” Swagelok President and COO James Cavoli said in a news release.
Swagelok supports active-duty military members and veterans in a variety of additional way as well. Swagelok associates founded The Swagelok Veterans and Military Resource Group with the support of company leadership.
The group serves as a network of skill sharing, professional development, and mentorship focused on helping veterans, active reservists, and National Guard military members succeed in the civilian workforce. The group also promotes team building activities by participating in community events and supports local and national charities.