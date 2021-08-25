The sun shone on Solon Mayor Eddy Kraus, Swagelok President and COO James Cavoli, Swagelok Chairman and CEO Thomas Lozick, and daughter of Swagelok founder Fred Lennon, Cathey Lozick as she cut the ribbons and opened Swagelok’s new global headquarters and innovation center at 29500 Solon Road in Solon.
Thomas Lozick spoke passionately about what this means for the company and the family, and how proud he was to see this come to fruition.
“Our global headquarters and innovation center is truly a space that inspires creativity and connects people to the Swagelok mission, vision, and values,” Thomas Lozick said. “To my fellow members of the Swagelok board of directors, the Swagelok executive leadership team and all of our associates, I thank you for all that you’ve done to realize ideas into execution, and for bringing life to a next generation workplace for Swagelok.”
Cavoli told the Cleveland Jewish News afterward how the hard work of hundreds of craftsmen, steelworkers, electricians and carpenters made this all possible.
“All these different people have worked with us over the last seven years as we’ve conceived up and started this project and to have all of us together,” he said. “Now, at the culmination of this project is wonderful. It’s a nice reminder of how many people it takes to do great things. And it’s a really nice opportunity to thank people for all they’ve done to help us.”
A spokesperson for Swagelok said there are about 3,000 Swagelok employees in Solon, including 300 that will work at the new headquarters.
Kraus told the CJN he is excited for what this will provide for the community, referring to Swagelok as a “leading innovator,” citing the fact that 30% of Solon residents are from other countries.
“This brings the world,” Kraus said. “Swagelok is not just a regional hub of innovation, but now they’re bringing their global headquarters. Solon is an international city, it’s an international community. Their customers from all over the world will be coming here and that’s great for our community. They come here and see Swagelok’s innovation, but then they also go out to eat, shop and do various things.”