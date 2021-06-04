The Jewish Federation of Greater Toledo and the University of Toledo Hillel have both responded to a drawing of a swastika on the sidewalk at the University of Toledo near the honors village.
University of Toledo police are investigating the incident, which was reported June 1 by Angela Fitzpatrick, director of the Catharine S. Eberly Center for Women at the university. The swastika has been removed from the sidewalk.
Stephen Rothschild, executive director of the Jewish Federation of Greater Toledo, told the Cleveland Jewish News on June 4 the Federation is concerned about a rising incidence of antisemitism.
“We are concerned for the Jewish students at the university and their safety and their perceptions regarding their safety and security in and about the campus,” Rothschild said. “We have also asked the university administration for a statement condemning this act of antisemitism and thus far there has not been actually an official statement from the university.”
Rothschild said he was looking for a stronger response than the following one issued by the university’s media office.
“The University of Toledo takes seriously any acts of graffiti and destruction of University property, especially when such actions send a message that is contrary to our value of ensuring a diverse and inclusive community that celebrates and respects people of all backgrounds and experiences,” the statement reads.
The university declined a request for further comment.
The Toledo federation issued a statement condemning the act.
“At this time of rising antisemitism and hatred directed toward Jews, this act of intimidation cannot be ignored and should be denounced by all who support social justice, religious freedom, equity and inclusion,” the statement reads in part. It is signed by Sue Ann Hochberg, chair of the Jewish community relations council; Richard Rusgo, president of the Toledo federation; Daniel Pearlman, director of the Jewish community relations council; and Rothschild.
The university’s Hillel condemned the act.
“We stand in solidarity with our Jewish students and Hillel members as we continue to strive for a more inclusive and positive climate for all at the University of Toledo,” the university’s Hillel statement reads, adding that the Hillel is working with the administration “to ensure our campus remains a safe place for Jewish students to live, study and celebrate Jewish life.”
Hillel reached out to students with a 24-hour support line at 419-343-9946 and encouraged students to use it.
James Pasch, regional director of the Anti-Defamation League in Cleveland, also condemned the incident.
“No Jewish student should ever be made to feel unsafe or unwelcome at an institution of higher learning,” Pasch wrote in an email to the CJN June 4. “Swastikas have no place on college campuses, or anywhere in this country. The person who chose to vandalize the University of Toledo with this antisemitic symbol does not represent Toledo or Ohio.”