After a chalked swastika and lewd graffiti were found on the playground of a suburban Cincinnati elementary school campus, the Nancy & David Wolf Holocaust & Humanity Center has stepped in to educate the children involved in the incident and to partner with the Mason City Schools.
Sarah L. Weiss, CEO of the Holocaust & Humanity Center in Cincinnati, told the Cleveland Jewish News March 31 the center will work directly with the perpetrators and bystanders in the incident as well as to work with the school district as a whole on programming for teachers and students.
The Jewish Federation of Cincinnati’s Jewish community relations council was first notified of the incident by parents of students at Mason schools, which serves some 10,000 students in Mason and Deerfield Township in Warren County.
The district issued a message to parents March 24 following the incident, which took place March 19.
The incident was first reported March 20 through the district’s bias reporting tipline, according to the message from Tracey Carson, public information officer, whose son became a bar mitzvah at Congregation B’nai Tikvah in Deerfield Township, which closed in 2012.
“Hate symbols are anathema to our culture, and we immediately began an investigation, which included the city of Mason’s campus safety team,” she wrote.
That investigation included reviewing surveillance cameras “and determined that a large group of Mason Middle School students were at the playground between 6-8 p.m. on Friday night,” Carson wrote. ”Not all students were involved in inappropriate behavior.”
Mason police issued a news release about the incident March 22, which said police identified “a juvenile suspect.”
Carson told the CJN March 31 the schools were working with families of children involved “to provide comprehensive responses to inappropriate behavior, including traditional school consequences, educational assignments, community service, and family education.”
Carson also wrote of the partnership with the Holocaust & Humanity Center “and are grateful for their support in providing educational opportunities for our students to learn more about how acts of bias have led to discrimination and acts of violence.”
Both Weiss and Jackie Congedo, director of the Jewish community relations council, said there has been a noticeable uptick in school and general incidents of anti-Semitism.
Weiss said the swastika is a symbol of hate beyond Jews.
“With the swastika it’s a hate symbol that clearly connected to the history of the Holocaust and the experience of Jews, but it’s really a symbol of hate against many groups. We also want people to have that broader understanding as well.”
She said there is no exact protocol but that students would be brought to the museum for a special tour focusing on “the history, the rise of Nazism, the power of words, the power of propaganda, what a symbol like a swastika means historically and what it means today.”
Weiss said, “G-d forbid there’s a next scenario, but if there is, that they will be the upstander, not the perpetrator or the bystander.”
More broadly, Weiss said, “Unfortunately these things are happening across the state of Ohio.”
Congedo was notified by a parent in the district for support for the district.
“Really we work to support the affected parties, including the school system and families to bring about the best possible resolution and to really, more than anything, we use it as an opportunity to educate,” Congedo told the CJN March 31. “We feel strongly that … people are not born hateful … and just as hatred can be taught, so too can… tolerance.”
Carson said she was grateful members of the community came forward.
“We’re committed to continually working to ensuring that all of our students and staff understand the power it has when we step up to acts of bias,” Carson said, “because we know what bias can lead to, what those acts can lead to, so it’s incumbent on all of us to do that.”