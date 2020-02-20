Swastikas carved into two sidewalk blocks in front of a church in Peninsula, a village of about 560 residents in Summit County, led to “the beginning of something wonderful” between Beth El-the Heights Synagogue in Cleveland Heights and the church, according to Pastor Claudia Britton.
That’s because of quick action Peninsula United Methodist Church took to remove the hate symbol after being informed of the swastika.
Beth El congregant Linda Tobin, a member of the Cleveland Hiking Club, was traipsing through the Cuyahoga Valley National Park in December, when she came across something she couldn’t get off her mind.
“The emphasis I would like is on the fact that there was this wonderful thing done rather than (emphasizing) on the fact that it was yet another negative anti-Semitic act,” said Tobin, a Cleveland Heights resident.
While walking to her car, she noticed a swastika etched into the sidewalk.
“I didn’t stop, I kept walking,” Tobin recalled. “Then a couple sidewalk blocks later, I saw another one.”
Although she was aptly taken aback, Tobin kept on walking, but said, when she got home, the image haunted her.
She recalls asking herself, “Why didn’t I say something or why would I have not stopped?”
“It kept bothering me and I kept thinking about it,” Tobin said.
Her children were home for the holidays, Tobin said, further explaining it takes about 45 minutes to drive from her home “at the top of Cedar Hill” to Peninsula.
She returned two weeks later, blocking off the afternoon of Dec. 27 to take photos.
Noting one of the swastikas was in front of the church at 1571 Main St., Tobin said a couple of churchgoers noticed her looking down “quizzically” and asked if she needed help.
So, she asked them to direct her to Village Hall. After altering an employee to what she had seen, Tobin recalled, “He said, ‘Oh, in November, somebody mentioned that there was a swastika and the church is going to replace seven cracked blocks on that side of the street.’”
When Tobin returned to count the cracked sidewalk blocks, she noticed they “didn’t go as far as where the swastikas were.”
“What I was looking for was whether or not the church might be responsible and be taking out those blocks and replacing them,” Tobin explained.
After approaching the church and ringing the bell, she was greeted by the church secretary, “a wonderful woman named Lynn Parmentier.”
“She was really surprised to hear about these swastikas,” Tobin recalled. “We went to see and she was appalled.”
Parmentier described herself as being “startled” by the sight of the swastikas.
“They were on the very edge of our church property toward the east and not a direction that we would walk in very often,” said Parmentier, who has worked there for 20 years. “In all my time there, I only think I’ve walked up that way once or twice.”
Explaining her husband, Grant Murphy, owns a forging shop in Bedford Heights, Parmentier said, after receiving approval from the church’s board of trustees, he used a grinding tool to eliminate the swastikas.
Offering some background, Britton said Peninsula is a historical community, with the church being in a historical district.
“We’re trying to replace some of the sandstone slots that are in front of the church and we’re being told that individuals are responsible for taking care of those things,” Britton said. “We are working so very hard in these times in which we live to make a statement in our community that (those swastikas) would totally be against, we are just so welcoming and trying to make people feel that our church is a safe respite for them from whatever wearies them from the world.”
With that mission in mind, Britton said immediate action needed to be taken.
“Linda did say it made her feel uncomfortable being in Peninsula,” Britton said. “We don’t want people to feel that Peninsula – or especially the area around our church – is not welcoming and safe for people.”
Tobin said she was moved by the church’s quick action.
“I thought that was really a wonderful thing for them to have done,” Tobin said. “I mean, there was just no question that they felt those racist symbols, horrible symbols that they were, should be taken out.”
Wanting to show her appreciation, Tobin spoke with Beth El-the Heights Synagogue Rabbi Michael Ungar about inviting members of the church to come listen to a Torah reading and a d’var Torah.
And on Feb. 8, Parmentier and Britton, their respective husbands, and four board of trustees members from the church did just that.
“I think most people simply would just walk past something like that and not do anything about it and to have people who went out of the way and did something, I think, is really beautiful and we wanted to let them know that we recognize that, we appreciate it and it means a great deal to us,” Ungar said. “I was really honored that I had the opportunity in my d’var Torah slash sermon to thank them and let them know how much we appreciated it. So it was really wonderful having them there.”
That particular day, “the service itself was very long,” because it was a Shabbat Shirah, Tobin said. “They sat through all of it and they were interested and they came to lunch downstairs and they mingled with some of our congregants and people talked to them. They were there for, I think, about four hours at least.”
Parmentier said they were welcomed “very warmly” at the synagogue, adding they’ve been “humbled” by the appreciation they’ve been on the receiving end of.
“This is just the appropriate way for us to act and they’ve been just unbelievably gracious about it and grateful,” Parmentier said. “It felt like the right thing to do and that’s been reinforced throughout.”
After attending the service, Britton said some asked what she got out of it.
“This is what I shared with them,” Britton said. “We serve one God, and although we have a Bible that contains many more books, it contains the books of their Torah. We recognize our heritage from one common ancestor, and when they were talking at their service, they were talking about Moses and the Exodus of the Jewish people; that’s my heritage too.”
Ungar shared a similar sentiment.
“We are living in very polarizing times right now, and we’re sort of forced to think about what it is that makes us different, and you sort of forget the commonality that we all share,” Ungar said. “There are significant differences between what Christians and Jews believe, but when it gets right down to it, the ethics and the values are very similar and we do have shared stories and a common background.”
Adding it was “interesting to hear Hebrew,” Britton noted it was the first time she had heard the Exodus scriptures recited in Hebrew “as beautifully as they do it, because it’s kind of a cantering chant.”
She described Unger’s sermon as being “right on point.”
“The differences between us could easily have kept them from being so welcoming and so invitational and gracious and hospitable to us,” Britton said. “They just continue to humble us and their rabbi said to me when we were there, ‘What would happen if we came to your church?’ And I said, ‘We would praise God, we would love it.’”