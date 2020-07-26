A swastika and graffiti were found on four buildings, including Jewish Learning Connection, near Cedar and South Green roads in University Heights on July 26.
The swastika was found on a wall of the Friedman, Leavitt & Associates, Inc. building at 2193 S. Green Road.
Graffiti was found on walls at JLC at 2195 S. Green Road and at Mika’s Wig Boutique & Spa at 2199 S. Green Road. Graffiti was also found on an exterior door at Heinen’s at 2180 S. Green Road, directly across the street.
David Leavitt, a co-partner at Friedman, Leavitt, told the Cleveland Jewish News he learned of the swastika and graffiti by one of his employees who arrived for work.
He said the other image was “a giant penis with a 666.” That number is associated with the devil.
Friedman Leavitt owns the building and has been at that location for 30 years without incident.
“I think it a sad world we live in, so much hate,” Leavitt said. “It just makes me feel bad about the world. I don’t know why people need to hate. If everybody would just each other, we would be a much better place.
“By the time I got there, one of the workers from next door had already washed everything off my building, actually I didn’t really see it,” Leavitt said. “The police had told me the same person that did this actually did it last weekend also on Heinen’s and some other buildings over there.”
A University Heights Police Department spokesperson told the CJN it is investigating and will be reviewing surveillance video.
Rabbi Yossi Nisenbaum arrived about 8 a.m. at JLC.
“The swastika wasn’t on our building, it was on the building right next to us like 5 feet away, facing us,” he said. “We’re assuming it was intended toward us because we’re the Jewish center there. And on the other side, something about G-d is something, but I couldn’t exactly make out the words. There were other things, curse words. It looked like they were running out of spray paint.”
He said one of his congregants who works in the construction industry removed the swastika and some graffiti.
“We’re pretty concerned, it’s pretty scary,” Nisenbaum said. “It’s not a common thing to find on a synagogue.”
JLC has been in its building for about 13 years and Rabbi Ephraim Nisenbaum, co-founder and director of JLC, said this is the first time anything like this has happened.
“We came this morning and we saw there was spray paint on three buildings,” Nisenbaum said. “Our building had some kind of image, but I don’t what exactly. There were obscenities there also.”
Jeff Corbett, a congregant of JLC and volunteer security liaison, said he was notified by Rabbi Yossi Nisenbaum at about 8 a.m. Corbett said he then notified the Jewish Federation of Cleveland in Beachwood and the police.
He said he was “astonished, but not surprised because being involved with security, I know that it’s happening increasingly around the country and around the world.”
“666 PARTY WITH THE DEVIL BITCH” and other images were spray painted on a wall at Mika’s,
Yossi Nisenbaum said police told him the number 666 was also spray painted on Heinen’s last week.
“That one implied it was not necessarily something anti-Semitic, something specifically toward the Jews, because they had the same thing over there. But then again, it’s still very scary.”