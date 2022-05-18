“We are not sure exactly when it was painted, but in the aftermath of the massacre in Buffalo, New York, its appearance serves as a reminder of the threat of extremism and the need for all of us to denounce the growing wave of racism, intolerance and violence in our nation,” the message reads. “Kent State is committed to creating a community of kindness and respect, and the recent appearance of this symbol of hate is a reminder of the work ahead of us during perilous times.”
The message continues, “For students in need, or for individuals who are concerned about a student’s mental well-being, counseling and psychological services is available Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., at 330-672-2487. University employees in need of support may contact IMPACT Solutions at 1-800-227-6007, which is available 24 hours a day.”