Swing-N-Things Fun Park in Olmsted Falls was named “World’s Greatest Family Entertainment Center” by the award-winning television program, “World’s Greatest.”
Swings-N-Things, which opened in 1982 as a free-standing batting range and has grown to a 13-acre park, is open year-round and features a family-friendly attractions, including miniature golf courses, go-kart tracks, bumper boats, batting cages, paintball, indoor game room and a homemade ice cream shop.
“For 41 years we have been dedicated to making Swings-N-Things a special place for families right here in Northeast Ohio,” Swings-N-Things owner Tim Sorge said in a news release. “It feels great to know what we have spent years building is being recognized on such a world-wide level. We had no idea this was coming our way and we are honored and excited to celebrate. This recognition, being unsolicited, makes this award so incredibly special.”
How2Media, Producers of World’s Greatest, will have a film crew at Swings-N-Things July 15 for a segment which will air nationally in the fall.
Swings-N-Things is at 8501 Stearns Road.