Ever since Case Western Reserve University in Cleveland recruited Dr. Nathan Berger in 1983 to lead the school of medicine’s oncology program, Berger has been at the forefront of cancer research in Cleveland.
“The (Case Comprehensive) Cancer Center has done so much for Cleveland, for patients in Cleveland, and for the university,” Berger told the Cleveland Jewish News. “That’s got to be a major, major highlight of my career.”
Berger was head of the Case Comprehensive Cancer Center until 1995. Since then, he has served CWRU in many roles, including dean of the medical school and now, in his current position as a Hanna-Payne Professor of Experimental Medicine.
[READ: Schwartz seeks to take Case Comprehensive Cancer Center to next level]
Commemorating Berger’s 40 years of service at CWRU, the school recognized Berger with a Lifetime Achievement Award in October 2022, and followed that event by honoring him on May 4 at a symposium that included Berger and his three successors at the Case Center, Dr. James K.V. Willson, Dr. Stanton Gerson and Dr. Gary Schwartz. It was the first time all four directors were together at the same function.
“In addition to being the Cancer Center director and dean of the medical school, there was a lot to do in terms of getting buildings up, recruiting some of the major department heads, building research programs and the education programs,” Berger said.
Berger takes great pride in his latest role at CWRU. His professorship includes oversight of one of his proudest projects; the Scientific Enrichment Opportunity and Youth Engaged in Science programs. Both focus on outreach to high school students to explore opportunities in science that might not normally be available to them.
“It’s been growing for the last 20 years, with the purpose to get high school students from the Cleveland area, particularly under-represented minority high school students, interested in research, particularly cancer research, and getting them to finish high school, go to college and go on hopefully into the medical profession,” Berger said.
“There’s a deficit of under-represented minority students, African Americans, Hispanics, in the biomedical research profession. There’s really a strong feeling that by getting more under-represented minorities involved in biomedical and cancer research, it will increase the diversity of the investigations and that will help reduce some of the disparities.
“This summer, we have 86 under-represented minority high school students working in research laboratories and in the school of medicine. It’s really exciting to see their development, to see students come in with no idea about what a gene is or some of these diseases. In eight weeks in the program, they’re talking like real scientists. They understand the problem, they’re cutting genes out and putting them back, making new organisms in the laboratory.
“Now some of them are getting accepted into Harvard Medical School and stuff like that. It’s really very rewarding to see this happen,” Berger continued. “We’ve had just a little more than 500 students come through this program. And of those students, we know that 88% of them have graduated high school. And of those who graduated high school, about 90% of them go to college. When we started the program 20 years ago, the graduation rate in Cleveland was 40%.”
Berger, who will turn 83 on July 8, said he absolutely has no plans to slow down.
“I just got two grants from the National Cancer Institute, one big grant to help train these students, and another grant where I’m working with investigations at the University of Pittsburgh and Harvard, to take older women who have breast cancer, who are going to get chemotherapy and then put them through an exercise program,” he said. “We think that having them participate in a regular exercise program while they’re getting chemotherapy will reduce their toxicity and improve their outcomes. That’s two five-year grants. So I’m going to keep working for at least five more years. And then after that, well, Moses lived for 120 years.
“I figure I’ll keep working until close to then. I have absolutely no plans to retire. I keep having all these great ideas of all this research that I want to do. As long as I keep doing research and keep teaching and operating these programs, it’s fun.”
Steve Mark is a freelance journalist.