One day prior to a hostage crisis at a Colleyville, Texas, synagogue, a man entered B’nai Jeshurun Congregation in Pepper Pike and approached one of the rabbis for money, Pepper Pike Police Chief Karl Dietz told the Cleveland Jewish News Jan. 31.
The person was able to enter the building when someone exiting allowed him in as they exited.
“The male spoke with the rabbi and asked the rabbi for some money,” said Dietz, adding that the man told the rabbi his name, which police confirmed.
“So we know who the man is,” Dietz said. “We also know that he had done this at other religious institutions as well, not just synagogues.”
Dietz said Pepper Pike police have researched the individual and planned to advise the person not to return to B’nai Jeshurun.
B’nai Jeshurun reported the incident to Pepper Pike police on Jan. 19.
“I think that people need to remember to stay vigilant and in terms of security even when there’s not a service going on,” Dietz said. “I mean this was at a time when not many people were in the building when this happened. I mean we always think of security at services, you know, when there’s larger groups.”
Dietz advised people to be aware of surroundings prior to exiting a synagogue during business hours and to notify office personnel if they see someone suspicious rather than exiting immediately.
“If there’s somebody there outside the door that they don’t recognize, they can go back and let the office staff know,” he said. “To avoid that confrontation, they can always walk back in, talk to staff, and staff can just call the police down to check on the person.”
Jay Ross, executive director at B’nai Jeshurun, told the CJN Feb. 2 that the synagogue reported the incident to JFC Security LLC, the security provider for the Jewish Federation of Cleveland.