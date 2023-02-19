Jewish Disability Awareness, Acceptance and Inclusion Month is an effort among Jewish organizations around the world to raise awareness and foster inclusion of people with disabilities.
Many communities offer programs for those with disabilities and Northeast Ohio has a bevy of organizations that offer programming and services.
The Cleveland Jewish News emailed a questionnaire to synagogues and organizations that offer services for those with disabilities. Their responses appear below in their own words. Some opted not to respond to all of the questions or return the questionnaire.
Congregation Shaarey Tikvah
26811 Fairmount Blvd., Beachwood
216-765-8300 | shaareytikvah.org
I would imagine our best “service” is that we are an all-access shul with no steps at any of our entrances or egresses, and even a ramp on our bimah for wheelchairs and walkers.
We have, pre-COVID-19, sponsored “A Very Special Seder” five years in a row where we invited Jewish Family Service Association adults living in their myriad of group homes to enjoy a full seder meal. Fifteen to 20 congregants would help cook and serve and sit at the different tables in case anyone needing assistance.
Friendship Circle of Cleveland
27900 Gates Mills Blvd., Pepper Pike
216-377-3000 | FriendsCleveland.com
What services does your organization provide to those with disabilities?
Friendship Circle pairs Jewish teen volunteers with children with disabilities to create social connections and meaningful friendships. This takes place across camps and recreational programs located at the Friendship Circle building in Pepper Pike as well as at children’s homes through our Friends@Home program. Additionally, we provide support for families and Jewish educational opportunities for our teen volunteers.
What makes your organization different from others?
What sets Friendship Circle apart from other organizations are the friendships and care that our volunteers create with the children who join. Further than just hanging out for one hour a week, we encourage our volunteers to follow up and maintain their friendships even after they leave!
In what ways can people get involved in your organization to work with others who have disabilities?
There are many opportunities for people to get involved. Firstly, we are actively recruiting more Jewish teen volunteers who would like to build meaningful friendships with children with disabilities. Beyond that, there are events throughout the year in which we bring the community together to celebrate.
What should people be mindful of when including those with disabilities in Jewish holiday celebrations?
When including people with disabilities in Jewish holiday celebrations, a good area to focus on are tangible “mitzvot” that are the heart of the celebrations and that are likely to be experienced wherever they go throughout life. Examples include eating the matzah on Pesach, lighting Chanukah candles, or making a blessing and shaking the lulav on Sukkot.
Heights Jewish Center
14270 Cedar Road, University Heights
216-382-195 | hjcs.org
We provide prayer books with huge letters for people who have sight disabilities, we have ramps outside and in the building for people with walking disabilities. We try to accommodate others as much as we can.
Jewish Family Service Association of Cleveland
29125 Chagrin Blvd., Pepper Pike
216-292-3999 | jfsa-cleveland.org
What services does your organization provide to those with disabilities?
JFSA provides a broad range of services for adults with developmental disabilities and mental illness to help individuals achieve their potential through greater independence and inclusion. These include residential and housing supports, psychiatry, community support, social and recreational activities and family support. For young adults, JFSA’s Horvitz YouthAbility program provides young adults with autism or other intellectual disabilities opportunities for community involvement, social enterprise and basic skill development.
What makes your organization different from others?
JFSA helps individuals and families with solutions to face life’s challenges with confidence and delivers services through five major areas: achieving potential mental health and disability services; caring at home older adult and home care services; strengthening families services for those facing domestic violence, financial hardship or homelessness; empowering youth services for teens and young adults; and Alyson’s Place Medical Clinic primary medical care services. Professional staff work closely with each other across functional areas to create and offer the best solution that addresses an individual or family’s needs. The ability to customize solutions is at the core of JFSA’s mission.
In what ways can people get involved in your organization to work with others who have disabilities?
JFSA is always looking for great volunteers to help in our programs. Volunteers can assist with YouthAbility activities, such as outdoor activities like gardening or trail building in the Cleveland Metroparks, helping clients with special projects such as group presentations, and participating in local educational trips. Friendly Visitors provide social interaction with residential clients. Anyone interested in learning more about these opportunities should contact our volunteer manager, Laura Kestin at 216-378-3475.
Mandel Jewish Community Center
26001 S. Woodland Road, Beachwood
216-831-0700 | mandeljcc.org
What services does your organization provide to those with disabilities?
As a pluralistic organization, the Mandel JCC makes our programs accessible to everyone. Additionally, we partner with many community organizations to provide enriching opportunities through partners such as Cuyahoga East Vocational Education Consortium, Youth Ability, Bellefaire JCB, Naaleh and Rec2Connect. These opportunities provide vocational classroom experience, workforce training, and physical and recreational activities.
What makes your organization different from others?
Based on our commitment to Jewish values and our respect for the Jewish wisdom tradition, the Mandel JCC is an organization that values diversity and inclusion. We are a welcoming place for people of all abilities. From our member fitness and aquatics classes to our youth and senior programs, to our community outreach efforts and public events, The J strives to be inclusive and accommodating to individuals of all physical and mental abilities. Our mission is to build, connect and strengthen our community. To deliver on this mission, we design lifelong programs and services to meet the needs of all individuals to enhance their physical, intellectual and spiritual well-being.
In what ways can people get involved in your organization to work with others who have disabilities?
The community can volunteer in the Mandel JCC’s J-Day Camps youth summer camp and Kids Club After School Program, which are open to children with disabilities. J-Day Camps also has opportunities for individuals to be trained as inclusion aides to provide extra support and accommodations to help children with disabilities join in the fun of summer camp.
What should people be mindful of when including those with disabilities in Jewish holiday celebrations?
People should consider all individual’s needs when planning or hosting celebrations. Here at The J, we present celebrations on our ground floor to ensure accessibility. Hosts and organizations should take into consideration any physical or sensory needs.
Menorah Park
27100 Cedar Road, Beachwood
216-910-2795 | menorahpark.org
What services does your organization provide to those with disabilities?
Menorah Park offers residential options including independent, assisted living, memory care assisted living and skilled nursing, and a variety of health care services to support persons with disabilities as they age. We recognize every person’s circumstance is unique. No matter where each individual is on their journey, from our Mandel Adult Day Center that provides daytime care and social options to brain health, rehabilitation, therapy and at home care, Menorah Park is dedicated to helping support independence.
What makes your organization different from others?
People often need multiple options to live empowered, live better and find inspiration each day. Opportunities in one location with coordinated teams of experts devoted to excellence in caring help make life a little easier. Access to comprehensive, quality health care services is important for promoting and maintaining health, preventing and managing diseases, and reducing unnecessary stress and hardship.
In what ways can people get involved in your organization to work with others who have disabilities?
Menorah Park seeks volunteers to engage with residents and clients with disabilities under our care. Adult volunteers of all ages, backgrounds and experiences bring their time, talent and energy to make a difference in the lives of residents and clients on our campuses. Whether you have just a few hours a month to volunteer or are available for a weekly assignment, we have an opportunity that is right for you.
Milestones Autism Resources
4853 Galaxy Parkway, Suite A, Warrensville Heights
216-464-7600 | milestones.org
What services does your organization provide to those with disabilities?
Milestones Autism Resources improves the lives of autistic individuals, families, caregivers and professionals by providing autism strategies for life through educating, coaching and connecting the autism community with resources. We envision a community in which autistic individuals reach their full potential as contributing members of society, recognized for their strengths and supported in their challenges. Milestones serves professionals, parents and individuals of all ages and abilities through an annual national conference, consultations and trainings, a free autism Helpdesk and a robust website with more than 1,500 resources, including our new Milestones Autism Planning tool.
What makes your organization different from others?
Milestones is unique in that it is the only organization of its kind in Northeast Ohio. It was founded 20 years ago by two mothers, out of the need they experienced themselves. Milestones provides resources for the lifespan, serving individuals as they grow from childhood through adulthood. Milestones is committed to uplifting autistic voices and addressing disparities in diagnosis and services, so that all autistic individuals have the tools they need for success.
In what ways can people get involved in your organization to work with others who have disabilities?
Milestones offers many opportunities for service. Volunteers are welcome at our in-person events, and on our associate board and planning committees. We also encourage members of our community to reach out for our training workshops. Milestones provides training to medical students, first responders, educators, professionals, or anyone who is looking to make their workplace more inclusive and accommodating to autistic individuals.
Temple B’nai Abraham
530 Gulf Road, Elyria
440-366-1171 | tbaelyria.org
What services does your organization provide to those with disabilities?
Inclusion and accessibility are integral to our culture, from opportunities to participate in interactive hybrid services to accessible religious and educational programming that utilizes human skills and technology to meet our community members where they are. We are committed to serving children and adults in person and through interactive and accessible technology such as large-print on our projected slides and large-print prayer books which will soon be available.
What makes your organization different from others?
As a small, family-like community, we are able to be flexible and quickly adapt to the needs of our community. We have created an environment in which fewer specific accommodations are needed because our space and practices enable all people to be included without being singled out. In addition to services, our religious school combines in-person and online learning as do our adult learning opportunities. We consult with an inclusion specialist and adapt our offerings to the needs of our participants
In what ways can people get involved in your organization to work with others who have disabilities?
We are excited to work with anyone who has new ideas and a passion for inclusive Jewish experiences and learning. If we don’t already have what someone is looking for, we will do our best to create it.
The Metzenbaum Center
8200 Cedar Road
Chester Township
440-729-9406 | geaugadd.org
What services does your organization provide to those with disabilities?
We serve approximately 1,000 clients each year ranging in age from newborn to 90-plus years of age. The services vary based on the age and need of the clients. The newborn to 3 population receives home visits to help parents address developmental delays – including speech, OT/PT and developmental support. Socialization programs are also offered. The school-age services include family home based services ($1,500 annually) to address respite, dietary needs, support equipment, etc. In addition, the summer recreation program provides $1,000 annually for children age 9 to 21 to support recreation and camp programs. Adults can receive assistance with transportation, employment, day programs and residential services. The options are too numerous to list here and vary based on need of the client.
What makes your organization different from others?
We are the government agency tasked with helping Geauga County residents with developmental disabilities. We like to think that we are the best, but we don’t want to offend the other counties.
In what ways can people get involved in your organization to work with others who have disabilities?
We have volunteers help with many of our socialization events like the Winter Carnival in March, the Metzenbaum Walk in May and the holiday parties. If someone is interested in being a provider of services like transportation, employment or residential care, we have staff who will help them to get started. We always need workers.
Yachad
2403 S. Belvoir Road, University Heights
216-299-1004 | yachad.org/Cleveland
What services does your organization provide to those with disabilities?
Yachad is dedicated to enriching the lives of Jewish individuals with disabilities and their families, by enhancing their communal participation and their connection to Judaism through social and educational programs and support services
What makes your organization different from others?
Our main mission is inclusion and our programs are designed to bring our members together with typical peers. We are always seeking opportunities to collaborate with synagogues, agencies and youth groups to expose our members to community events and expose the community to our mission.
In what ways can people get involved in your organization to work with others who have disabilities?
We are always happy to welcome community volunteers in our programming to expand the base of socialization for our members. You can attend our social recreational programs as a peer and if you are a part of a local group, school, agency or synagogue, consider inviting Yachad or collaborating with us at your next program.
