In collaboration with Suburban Temple-Kol Ami, The Temple-Tifereth Israel and Anshe Chesed Fairmount Temple, all in Beachwood, Temple Emanu El in Orange hosted teens from all four congregations Jan. 16 at its “Dream, Love, Change” mitzvah program in honor of Martin Luther King Jr. Day.
At the event, teen volunteers heard from Holly Jackson, founder of Walls of Love, a Cleveland-based initiative dedicated to supplying homeless and housing-insecure individuals with necessities, food items and weather-appropriate clothing accessories.
Afterward, the teen volunteers were invited to package over 500 objects to hang on a local Wall of Love in February. Through similar activities, Walls of Love volunteers have stocked over 2,000 walls in 26 states, helping over 950,000 people in need in the four years since its launch, Jackson said.
“The thing you don’t realize is how important these bags are to people who have absolutely nothing,” Jackson said, detailing her own experiences with homelessness 30 years ago after escaping a domestic violence and assault situation that resulted in the loss of one of her children.
“When I left, I left everything I had,” Jackson recalled, saying she was pregnant again at the time and determined to protect herself and her unborn child. “I didn’t care about stuff. I cared about my safety.”
Jackson then herself was unable to obtain a secure space to stay. Since she was employed and told she made too much to be eligible for a long-term stay at local homeless shelters, Jackson took to the streets, sleeping under bridges and in tents in the woods.
“Unfortunately, there were a lot of people who were mean,” she said. “They didn’t know why I was homeless and pregnant. I remember all of the judgment,” even though she was also educated and in college at the time. “From someone on the outside, they didn’t know that or that my children’s father tried to kill me. But, that didn’t stop them from judging me.”
Once back in stable housing, Jackson said her struggles inspired her to get involved in her community – giving back to people in similar situations. Eventually, she came up with the idea of Walls of Hope.
Jackson also explained that though many people tend to assume those grappling with homelessness are “drug addicts or lazy,” those are simply stigmas – many homeless people are just people who were simply dealt a tough hand. In recognizing that, she told the teens that if they “can be anything in the world, be kind.”
“I would challenge you each and every day to try and be kind,” Jackson told the teens. “Society has taken a role that if something is not happening to ‘me,’ it does not matter. Or, ‘I don’t want to be a snitch if I see something happening.’ ... Take the time to see yourself in someone else’s shoes because you never know what they’re going through.”
Reflecting on the past four years leading the Walls of Hope initiative, Jackson said people tend to tell her what she does is “amazing.” But to her, it’s “just kind,” she said, tasking each teen to also emulate kindness every day.
“Next time you’re out and see someone homeless, be kind,” Jackson said. “Even if you have nothing to give them, at least give them a smile.”