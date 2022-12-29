Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine appointed Joan Synenberg to the Cuyahoga County Court of Common Pleas, according to a Dec. 29 announcement.
Synenberg, of Bratenahl, will assume office on Jan. 14, 2023. She is taking the seat formerly held by Deborah Turner, who was elected to a different seat on the Court of Common Pleas. According to the announcement, Synenberg must run for election in November 2024 to retain her seat.
Synenberg served 16 years on the Common Pleas Court, narrowly losing her bid for re-election to challenger Brian Mooney during the Nov. 8 election. Mooney also will assume his seat in January.
Before the Court of Common Pleas, Synenberg served two years as a Cleveland Municipal Court judge, and also presided over a Mental Health Developmental Disability docket and currently presides over Recovery Court, a dual diagnosis docket.
Synenberg earned her law degree from the Cleveland State University College of Law, formerly Cleveland-Marshall College of Law. She has a Bachelor of Arts degree from Cleveland State.
Synenberg is a former board member of the Cleveland Peacemakers Alliance and the AIDS Task Force of Greater Cleveland. She is a board member of the Northeast Ohio SPCA Pet Shelter.