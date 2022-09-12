Taft will merge with Jaffe Raitt Heuer & Weiss, effective Dec. 31, forming a firm that will include more than 800 lawyers in Midwest markets and Washington, D.C, according to a Sept. 4 news release.
The Jaffe combination expands Taft’s footprint into the second largest metropolitan market in the Midwest, providing Taft clients with major offices in seven of the nine largest Midwest metropolitan markets, according to the release.
In the last five years Taft has grown its attorney headcount by more than 85% internally and through mergers, the release stated.
With offices in Detroit and Southfield, Mich., Jaffe is the seventh-largest law firm in the Detroit metro area with more than 120 attorneys, representing over 25 practice areas, according to the release.
Founded in 1968, Jaffe represents public and private clients throughout the Midwest and United States, and internationally.
After joining Taft, the current Jaffe leadership team will continue to lead and make Detroit market decisions, and many will step into firm-wide leadership roles, serving on Taft’s executive committee, all other major committees of the firm, and chairing practice groups.
“Jaffe is starting a new, modern chapter by joining Taft,” Mark Cooper, Jaffe CEO, said in the release. “Taft shares our entrepreneurial mindset, Midwestern values, and commitment to culture, community, and client service. Our ability to leverage Taft’s resources and expertise will provide an opportunity to drive even greater value and results to our clients.”
Arthur Weiss, Jaffe’s chairman, said in the release, “Jaffe was founded more than 50 years ago and has created a firm centered on client service and exceptional legal counsel. By joining with Taft, a firm that shares our values and client-first approach, we ensure the legacy of the firm will continue for generations to come, in alignment with our foundational principles.”
In addition to several lateral hires and internal growth, Taft has completed five mergers/combinations in the past 15 years: Briggs & Morgan (Minneapolis) in 2020, Shefsky & Froelich (Chicago) in 2014, Chester Willcox & Saxbe (Columbus) in 2012, and Kahn Kleinman (Cleveland) and Sommer Barnard (Indianapolis), both in 2008, according to the release.
“At Taft, our pervasive ‘client-first’ approach is central to who we are and how we operate,” Robert J. Hicks, Taft’s chairman and managing partner, said in the release. “By combining with Jaffe, we welcome a cohesive, talented, and experienced group of attorneys and staff to our team, offering expanded expertise to clients. As in all of our mergers, we also look forward to continuing to support the Detroit regional community, united in our commitment to engage with our communities – a shared value among our firms.”
Founded in 1885 in Cincinnati, Taft operates a “non-headquarter” model, allowing offices to operate under empowered local leadership. Local offices are supported by a bench of legal expertise across an array of practice areas.
Jill Friedman Helfman, co-partner-in-charge of Taft Cleveland, welcomed the merger.
“The Jaffe team practices at a very high level, with outstanding professionals who have a widely-known reputation for quality, hard work, and exemplary client service,” Friedman said in the news release. “We couldn’t be more pleased to welcome them to Taft.”
“Taft Cleveland is very pleased to welcome Jaffe and what it means for our clients,” Adrian D. Thompson, co-partner-in-charge of Taft Cleveland, said in the release. “We are excited to increase our presence in the Midwest with such a respected firm and community leader in the Detroit market and look forward to the value it will bring for both teams as we continue this expansion.”