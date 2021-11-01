Hand-crafted tallis bags are a bar and bat mitzvah tradition in the Whitman family, started by their late grammy and carried on as a legacy project by a longtime friend.
The needlepoint bags that hold fringed prayer shawls are designed with images selected by each b’nei mitzvah student along with their Hebrew names.
One grandchild chose a pet turtle and a slice of his favorite pizza, another, a trumpeter, and a third, a floral design. An adult bat mitzvah student in the family selected an image found at a crafts fair of a mother and daughter lighting the Shabbat candles.
“It brings back memories in a good way and everybody in the family has one,” said Andy Whitman, a Solon Middle School student whose bar mitzvah ceremony is Nov. 13 at The Temple Tifereth-Israel in Beachwood.
Andy’s turtle bag cover was stitched by Peggy Wasserstrom who stepped in for his grandmother, Nancy Whitman, after she died of lung cancer at age 82 on Dec. 24, 2018.
“It was Nancy’s project to make each grandchild a tallis bag cover and she became ill,” said Wasserstrom, 85, of Pepper Pike and a member of The Temple-Tifereth Israel. “I had been working with her on the last one and, when she passed away, she knew that I would complete them for her. Then came more grandchildren and her daughter-in-law.”
Marlene Whitman, Nancy’s daughter-in-law, has four children of her own with her husband, Eric. She received a tallis bag when she became an adult bat mitzvah on June 1, 2019.
“It’s a connection to my mother-in-law and their grandmother and no child got left out of it,” said Whitman, a Solon resident. “The gift that Peggy gave them is that they all shared the tradition.”
Nancy had three sons and eight grandchildren with her husband of more than 50 years. Dr. Marvin Whitman was an obstetrician who died 11 years ago. Nancy is remembered as artistic and a teacher of art. A Milwaukee native, she was active in her college sorority at University of Michigan in Ann Arbor and maintained those friendships for life. She also volunteered for the National Council of Jewish Women and became Cleveland section president.
“She loved temple and loved Jewish tradition,” Marlene Whitman said.
“In every way, Nancy was a lady, a lovely, happy lady,” Wasserstrom said. “She enjoyed living in Cleveland and was a very good friend.”
At the late stage of her cancer, Nancy could no longer speak, said Marlene, who cared for her mother-in-law. “So, she would write notes. She let me know that she wanted Peggy to keep working on the project.” One of the bag covers for grandson Nathan, now 16, was started by Nancy and handed off to Wasserstrom when she was too ill to finish.
“It was a very nice tallis bag,” said Nathan, a Solon High School student whose cover design reflects his interest in the trumpet and band. He was bar mitzvahed on Sept. 12, 2018. “It had a lot of value to me because I know that my grandmother started it, then partway was unable to finish it.”
Wasserstrom said that the tallis bag covers take a month or two to stitch using fine silk thread. The designs are applied to a hand-painted canvas at Wool & Willow Needlepoint in Cleveland Heights.
“It’s just lovely to work with,” she said. “I regard this as a real privilege to carry this out.”
Rabbi Roger Klein of The Temple-Teferith Israel is impressed by the legacy project.
“I think it’s a wonderful thing. Nancy, of blessed memory, is a very special person who did this for everyone,” she said. “She went out of her way to get them the tallis bag in the colors and design they wanted. Peggy has picked up the project which I think is fabulous.”
