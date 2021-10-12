Target is coming to Village Square Shopping Center in Woodmere.
The department store will occupy the space in the former Whole Foods Market at 27249 Chagrin Blvd., Sterling Realty Advisors said in a news release Oct. 12. Whole Foods moved to Pinecrest in Orange in 2018.
Target will occupy the 33,000-square-foot space, which is being remodeled in addition to recent renovations at the plaza.
“We are ecstatic to bring this economic development to Woodmere and the surrounding communities” Jared Goodman of Sterling Realty Advisor said in the release.
Sterling Realty Advisor’s team has been working diligently during COVID-19 on upgrading and maintaining the center, and greatly appreciate the community’s support during this challenging year, according to the release.
Target has area locations in University Heights and Mayfield Heights.
This is a developing story.