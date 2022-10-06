The target date for Target to open its new store in the Village Plaza shopping center in Woodmere is Nov. 6.
“On November 6, 2022, Target will celebrate the official grand opening of the new Woodmere Village Square store, located at 27249 Chagrin Blvd. At approximately 33,000 sq. ft., the store will bring an easy, safe, and convenient shopping experience to new guests in the community,” according to a news release.
The Cleveland Jewish News first reported on Oct. 12, 2021 that the department store will occupy the space in the former Whole Foods Market in the plaza owned by Sterling Realty Advisors in Cleveland, Whole Foods moved to Pinecrest in Orange in 2018.
The store will occupy the 33,000-square-foot space and will include a CVS pharmacy. Target stores typically are about 130,000 square feet, but the company has been opening smaller size stores recently.
Target is seeking employees for the new store. For more information, visit jobs.target.com/woodmere.
Target has larger stores on Cedar Road in University Heights and on SOM Center Road in Mayfield Heights.
Village Square is also home to Corky & Lenny’s, T.J. Maxx, DXL Mens Apparel and PetPeople.