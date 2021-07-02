The Jewish Affairs Caucus of the National Education Association has taken a strong position advocating against two business items under consideration of the teachers union’s national assembly that are anti-Israel, according to its chair.
Patrick Crabtree, chair of the Jewish Affairs Caucus, told the Cleveland Jewish News July 2 that the caucus watches for business items that might be divisive and informs state education association presidents about such items.
The items to be voted on during the union’s annual meeting that takes place through July 3 include item 29, which if passed would have the NEA, “publicize its support for the Palestinian struggle for justice and call on the United States government to stop arming and supporting Israel and Saudi Arabia.” Item 29 also says, if passed, “The NEA will further publicize its support for refugee status for the millions of people across the region who are forced to move and seek refuge for themselves and their families because of the ongoing conflict and repression.”
“I’m almost positive 29 is so divisive, it will go down in flames,” Crabtree told the CJN. “I really do believe that.”
New business item 51 regards education regarding the Israeli-Palestinian conflict. It places NEA members in the role of both educators and advocates about the conflict.
Crabtree also said he has been informing the Israeli consulates in New York City and Washington, D.C., about both items, which are under consideration for votes at the NEA’s virtual assembly.
Crabtree wrote, and the executive committee cosigned, a three-page letter detailing its position on the two items.
Staci Maiers, senior media strategist/senior press officer at the NEA, explained that the assembly is a democratic process involving 8,000 delegates representing more than 3 million members.
“Delegates may submit new business items on any topic for consideration by the delegate body – but unless passed and approved by a majority vote of the democratically-elected delegates who attend the annual (meeting), these submitted new business items do not represent the position of the National Education Association,” Maiers wrote in a July 1 statement emailed to the CJN. “NEA’s resolutions and legislative agenda represent the official positions of the organization.”
Crabtree’s letter asks state presidents for their help based on concerns among members of the Jewish Affairs Caucus.
Citing a rise in both anti-Muslim and antisemitic incidents, the caucus leadership said the items, “could inadvertently exacerbate antisemitic sentiment, or anti-Arab sentiment, in the United States, and G-d-forbid, lead to hate crimes of some sort.”
If passed, the items could lead Jewish students “to feel uncomfortable” and that it will place the NEA “at odds with the larger Jewish community, which has a historical record of support for quality public school education, and the rights of teachers and others to be part of the union of their choice,” Crabtree wrote.
“In our years of attending the various NEA representative assemblies, we have seen offensive antisemitic, anti-Israel (new business items) and I even rose to the microphone to object to consideration,” Crabtree wrote, “but never have we seen (a new business item) reverberate like these two (new business items) throughout the Jewish community.”
Crabtree’s letter also states, “We want you to know that we feel Israel has a right to exist and be secure.”
His letter closes with the following: “We are asking that if the (new business items) are not ruled out of order, or object to consideration fails, that the NEA body soundly defeat these divisive, inflammatory, tendentious and costly (new business items).”