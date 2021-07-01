The National Education Association was set to take up two items relating to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict at its annual meeting held virtually June 30 to July 3, and that had Heidi Jones worried.
Jones, a special education teacher in the Kenston School District in Bainbridge Township, told the Cleveland Jewish News June 30 she was concerned about the NEA moving away from its central mission of supporting and advocating for teachers, a role she said she has benefited from during her 13-year career.
According to the meeting agenda on NEA’s website, new business item 29 reads, “The NEA will publicize its support for the Palestinian struggle for justice and call on the United States government to stop arming and supporting Israel and Saudi Arabia. The NEA will further publicize its support for refugee status for the millions of people across the region who are forced to move and seek refuge for themselves and their families because of the ongoing conflict and repression.”
If it passes, Jones said, she “would consider” leaving the NEA.
“As a Jewish person, I support Israel and what Israel needs to do to maintain its statehood,” said Jones, an Orange resident. “It’s such a volatile issue right now between far left and middle of the road people like me. But I believe that Israel is doing what it needs to do, and I support Israel.”
The second item relating to Palestinians, new business item 51, places NEA members in the role of both educators and advocates about the conflict.
It states, “NEA will: 1. Use existing digital communication tools to educate members and the general public about the history, culture, and struggles of Palestinians, including the detention and abuse of children in the Occupied Palestinian Territory. 2. Use existing digital communication to publish an article in ‘NEA Today’ recognizing the work done by our members fighting for the rights of Palestinian children and families. 3. Publicly advocate for Palestinian children to have access to a quality education while supporting their right to a safe and just future in accordance with the United Nations Convention on the Rights of the Child and other international standards. 4. Highlight the need for state and local affiliates to honor and protect the rights of members advocating for Palestinian human rights.”
Jones only learned of the items June 29 from a study partner who isn’t a teacher. And when Jones contacted another teacher, she said that person had not been informed of the NEA items.
“The general population of teachers don’t know this is happening,” Jones said.
NEA has 3 million members.
“I don’t know what impact NEA can have with the government,” Jones said. “So I’m not sure what the ramifications will be. But it’s a large union. And it’s disturbing to see the direction that they’re taking.”