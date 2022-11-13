New York City-based teaching artist Susan Stein will bring her play, “Etty,” to Brush High School in Lyndhurst through a Classroom Without Borders residency this month.
The one-woman play, which is based on the journals of Dutch Holocaust victim Etty Hillesum, tells the story of her life during World War II before she was killed in 1943 at age 29 in Auschwitz. Standing alone on a bare stage, Stein embodies Hillesum in the production, speaking directly to the audience as she works to understand the life she is living.
Through the residency, Stein will teach almost 300 students in collaboration with seven teachers about the horrors of the Holocaust through the context of Hillesum’s firsthand account. Arriving on Nov. 14, her Classrooms Without Borders residency will last five days. She’ll be there Nov. 14, Nov. 15, Nov. 17 and Nov. 18, with a performance on Nov. 21.
Classrooms Without Borders, a nonprofit educational organization in association with the Jewish Federation of Greater Pittsburgh, was founded by Zipora “Tsipy” Gur as a way to connect teachers and educational leaders through experiential, extended-term professional growth programs. Its mission is to empower students and educators to become champions of human rights, learning to identify prejudice, bigotry and social injustice. According to its website, the organization has participants in 55 countries and 46 U.S. states, with over 1,500 educators and about 178,000 students.
Stein has spent the past 12 years touring “Etty” to major theaters, universities, schools and prisons. She first became connected with Classrooms Without Borders when she met an affiliated educator at the Yad Vashem memorial in Israel in 2014. She was connected to Gur, and started working with the organization in fall 2014 with opportunities to connect with schools in the Pittsburgh area due to an unrelated endowed residency she had at Duquesne University at the same time, she told the Cleveland Jewish News. From there, educators from Northeast Ohio were invited to one of her performances, which led to Stein coming to Brush High School last year to help its English department teach “Raisin in the Sun” through a connection at the Cleveland office of Facing History and Ourselves.
When Stein heard the department was preparing to start its yearly Holocaust curriculum, which included teaching Elie Wiesel’s “Night,” she felt bringing “Etty” in would complement the lesson.
“When I knew I was coming back for this residency, I reached out to (English department coordinator Sallie Fine) and said that I’d love to bring different forms of witness,” Stein said. “‘Night’ is a memoir, so I asked if I could bring in Etty’s story, diaries, letters, photographs, fiction and film. So, I am looking forward to every second of working with these teachers. This is at the heart of what I want to be doing – team teaching and figuring out how to show students these primary source documents through the lens of theater to create conversation on how the past can inform the present.”
Fine told the CJN she is excited to have another voice be part of the high school’s school board-approved Holocaust studies.
“To have a fresh voice from someone who has tool kits that I don’t have is going to be great for our students,” she said.
Brush High School principal Michael Fording told the CJN that as the new principal, he is excited to have the opportunity to showcase different perspectives that the school’s students don’t usually get to see. He joined the school on Aug. 1. According to the South Euclid Lyndhurst City School District, Jewish students account for about 10% of the total district enrollment. The school district serves South Euclid, Lyndhurst and a portion of Richmond Heights.
“That is important to me as we try to get out in front of different types of biases, stereotypes and the idea of hate,” Fording said. “We have a culture of respect and love here, saying it’s OK to be different. We want to show that in any way possible to our students.”
All three educators said they hope students walk away from the experience with a better understanding of the differences that exist in society – and that those differences are what make life interesting and shouldn’t be a point of discrimination and hate.
“The Holocaust, as a concept, is so enormous, you can’t wrap your head around it,” Stein said. “But through this, students will be able to hear first-hand accounts. My hope is they’ll have questions and follow through with them as they watch, listen, read and write. That journey is so important. It leads them to taking on this event, this catastrophe. It’s about making connections to actual people because then it is no longer this abstract event.”
Fording said, “For me, I want everyone to understand that they’re different and unique, and that is what makes you special. Not only at Brush High School, but around the world. It is OK to see that in each other and embrace that together.”
Especially within the recent rise of antisemitism in the news and from public figures like rapper Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, and former Cleveland Cavaliers and now Brooklyn Nets player Kyrie Irving, Fine said she hopes students see that the language is not acceptable.
“We’re at a very dangerous crossroads in our society,” she said. “Those are celebrities our students look up to. At a time when everything seems so divisive, we express the need for allyship. Our cultures have more in common than we realize. So, we need to lift up each other, not bring each other down.”