Solon police arrested an 18-year-old Maple Heights resident and are seeking three or four additional suspects in connection with an armed robbery and carjacking that took place at 1:38 p.m. Aug. 9 in Solon.
Thomas Williams was arrested and transported to the Solon jail. He was charged with aggravated robbery, a first-degree felony; receiving stolen property, a fifth-degree felony; and having a weapon under disability, a third-degree felony. He was being held on $135,000 cash or surety bond following a preliminary hearing Aug. 10 in Bedford Municipal Court. An arraignment date was not set as of Aug. 10.
Three or four suspects may be involved and were described as young black males, possibly teenagers, police said.
The victim was a 62-year-old Beachwood man who was driving a black S90 Sedan.
He reported that he was driving south on Glenallen Avenue when his vehicle was bumped from behind by a gray Kia SUV, according to police.
“He stopped and got out of the car to investigate the crash,” police said. “He was approached by two young looking males, who were armed with handguns. One of the suspects demanded his personal belongings and the victim complied. Both suspects then left the scene in the stolen Volvo. The Volvo was followed by the Kia, which was driven by another young male suspect. All of the described suspects wore medical face masks.”
Solon police followed the Volvo using the tracking system in the car. Garfield Heights police found the Volvo backing into a parking spot behind a building in its city. The gray Kia SUV was not recovered. The driver ran as officers attempted to stop him, but was caught “a short time later,” police said.
When Solon officers responded to the scene to recover the vehicle, they found a loaded semi-automatic 9mm pistol, they said.
Anyone with information about the suspects is asked to call the Solon Police Department at 440-248-1234.