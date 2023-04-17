The 16-year-old arrested April 6 after leading the Solon Police in a car chase that ended near Grace L Roxbury Elementary School in Solon was charged on nine counts in the Cuyahoga County Juvenile Court during an April 7 arraignment hearing.
Solon police patrol officer Bryan Butto attempted to stop a Honda minivan on Aurora Road that was reported as stolen from Cleveland after being taken April 4 in an aggravated robbery. A chase ensued and the stolen car crashed into the rear of another vehicle near the elementary school on Solon Boulevard, police said.
The suspect exited the stolen vehicle with a gun, a loaded semi-automatic .40 caliber Glock model 23, and surrendered after a short foot chase. Butto had fired at least one shot at the suspect who was not struck, but it is not clear if the suspect had fired a weapon, police said.
The suspect was arrested on suspicion of receiving stolen property, improper handling of a firearm, fleeing and eluding, aggravated menacing and carrying concealed weapons charges, police said. He was transferred to the custody of the Cuyahoga County Juvenile Detention Center April 6. During an April 7 arraignment hearing at the Cuyahoga County Juvenile Court the suspect was charged on nine counts, which he pleaded not guilty to through counsel, and was remanded to the detention center, according to court records.
He was charged on the two counts of failure to comply, a third- and fourth-degree felony; tampering with evidence, a third-degree felony; receiving stolen property, a fourth-degree felony; improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle, a fourth-degree felony; obstructing official business, a fifth-degree felony; aggravated menacing, a first-degree misdemeanor; and two counts of criminal damaging or endangering, second-degree misdemeanors, according to court records.
A pre-trial hearing is scheduled at 9:30 a.m. May 17 before Judge Kristin W. Sweeney in Cuyahoga County Court of Common Pleas Juvenile Division.