University Heights police are investigating a Jan. 30 incident in which a 17-year-old boy who was shot in the hand inside his home at 13525 Cedar Road.
Multiple gunshots were fired into the multiple-family house from the outside in the incident, which happened at 9:19 p.m.
“Based on the information we have at this time, the incident does not appear to be a random act, and the investigation is ongoing,” University Heights Police Chief Dustin Rodgers wrote in a Jan. 31 email to media. “Our officers and investigators will be diligently working throughout the night, and updates will be provided as they materialize going forward. Our thoughts and prayers to those impacted by this incident, and we will be doing everything we can to bring those responsible to justice.”
The victim was hospitalized in stable condition, Rodgers wrote.
He was later released, according to the police report filed Jan. 31.
“Original dispatch traffic indicated that it was reported that a male was shot in the head which turned out to not be the case upon officer arrival,” Rodgers wrote.
The boy’s grandmother placed the call to 911. She told the dispatcher the boy and his girlfriend were in the house, according to 911 tapes released to the Cleveland Jewish News by Heights Hillcrest Communications Center.
If suspects are identified and apprehended, the offenses would include felonious assault with a gun, violation of local weapons ordinances, discharging firearms and invasion of privacy, specifically aggravated trespass, according to the police incident report filed by University Heights police.
“A Cleveland Heights Police K-9 unit assisted University Heights Police in trying to track any possible suspects in the area but was met with negative results,” the incident report reads. “No witnesses were identified at the time of report.”
As of Feb. 1, there were no arrests, according to University Heights Police Lt. Todd Kinley.
“No concrete theories or motives to share at this time,” Kinley wrote the CJN in a Feb. 1 email.