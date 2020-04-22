Susan Borison thought her last child had flown the coop.
When Jacob, her youngest of five, left her Beachwood home in September to study at The Ohio State University in Columbus, she and her husband, Daniel, were overcome.
“Honestly, we wept. We wept from the depths of despair when we said goodbye to our youngest,” said Borison, publisher and editor-in-chief of Your Teen Media. “And then we were like, OK we’re going to California.
“We were an empty nester for six glorious months.”
Today, Borison’s house is full. Four of her five adult children came home in response to COVID-19, scouring the refrigerator and forming a strange new family dynamic.
Borison, who has worked at her kitchen table for 13 years since founding Your Teen Magazine, has consigned herself to working from a new location: her bedroom.
“I’m pretending this is now my office because if I sit out at the kitchen table, where I like to work, I can’t get any work done,” she told the Cleveland Jewish News. “Someone says, ‘What’s for lunch, and I’m like, ‘Aaaaaah. I don’t know. What are you going to make for lunch?’”
In the midst of her own major life shift, Borison and Stephanie Silverman, publisher and chief revenue officer, turned on a dime.
Rather than publish a print magazine with potentially irrelevant content, they pivoted – producing a free digital-only magazine devoted to the issues both women were hearing about from parents and experiencing in their own lives – in less than a week.
“Your Teen For Parents: Parenting in a Pandemic” was released digitally on April 6 and includes stories and tips that cover issues facing parents of teens, and teens themselves, as they move forward under one roof. A second free digital issue devoted to the same subject will be released in May.
Silverman decided to stick with her routine at the kitchen table, despite what she describes as “interlopers” in her Shaker Heights home. Her youngest child is in her junior year at Laurel School in Shaker Heights. The older two, in college and graduate school, have come home.
Both women were already comfortable in a digital world. Silverman uses Zoom on a regular basis for client calls.
“I no longer have to make excuses for the barking dog because now everyone has a barking dog,” she said.
Borison described their attitude toward technology as “platform agnostic.” Since the pandemic, they have aired daily interviews on YouTube and Your Teen Media’s platforms, including one with social worker Deborah Paris called “Navigating College Kids at Home During Pandemic Shutdown.”
Two Facebook groups the magazine launched – Working Hard to Raise Teens, and Working Hard to Raise Middle Schoolers – have given them windows into the lives of other parents as well.
Both said there have been personal takeaways from their work.
“One of the pieces of advice we often get is about ignoring the tone – (I’m) having a really hard time with that one,” Silverman said. They both laughed.
For Borison, it’s been a lesson about compassion for her children’s losses.
“They really make decisions about their own lives, all five of my kids,” Borison said. “It’s a little challenging to not want to recover the younger family dynamic. That was something I was sad to have gone. But now … I love having them home. I’m going to be very sad when they leave.”