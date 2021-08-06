A Beachwood High School 2021 graduate has created a 16-minute film, “Make Me a Sanctuary,” which chronicles the life of the congregation that built Green Road Synagogue’s original building that opened in 1973, and the decision to demolish that building for a new one on the same site.
With a budget of less than $1,000 and at least 500 hours of time, with help from his father and aid from former Green Road Synagogue president Ari H. Jaffe, Jacob Pincus researched and chronicled the life of the congregation and its history.
Pincus, 18, interviewed members of the synagogue, including Holocaust survivors Sarah and Louis Radzeli, who have since died, and in whose memory the film is dedicated.
“The building was built by the Holocaust survivors,” Pincus told the Cleveland Jewish News. “But really, it was with their hands, and a lot of them weren’t formally trained. … So, there are a lot of structural and architectural flaws in the previous building that were kind of a little bit too far gone to make it reasonable or able for them to really redo it properly.”
Pincus was born in Pittsburgh and moved to Beachwood in 2011 when he was 8. His family has belonged to Green Road Synagogue for the past several years.
Pincus went to The Agnon School (now the Joseph and Florence Mandel Jewish Day School) in Beachwood and later to Fuchs Mizrachi School in Beachwood. At that point, he and his family gravitated toward Green Road Synagogue. He graduated in the spring from Beachwood High School.
“Even if you can’t visibly see it in the previous building, there’s still a story to tell there,” Pincus said.
Pincus has submitted the film to the Cleveland Jewish Film Festival and to the Chagrin Documentary Film Festival, as well as to the Cleveland International Film Festival and other festivals.
He previously made a film, “Stronger Than Steel,” about his family’s synagogue in Pittsburgh, The Tree of Life Congregation, which in 2018 became the site of the deadliest attack on the Jewish community in U.S. history.
Pincus is a camp counselor at Camp Stone in Sugar Grove, Pa., which has its headquarters in the Green Road Synagogue building. He will study at the Hartman Institute in Jerusalem in the fall and is heading to the University of Southern California in Los Angeles to study film in 2022.
Publisher’s note: Ari H. Jaffe is a member of the Cleveland Jewish Publication Company Board of Directors.