More than 100 people attended a pajama party to celebrate the 18th birthday of cancer survivor Chaya Dalya Berezovsky May 21 at Embassy Suites Beachwood. Beachwood Mayor Justin Berns was among the attendees.
The Beachwood High School rising senior co-heads a nonprofit called Sweet Dreams for Kids with her mother, Wendy Berezovsky. It’s a nonprofit that has given away more than 31,000 new pajamas to children in hospitals around the world, loves to be social and loves to give back. The Berezovskys, who are members of Young Israel of Greater Cleveland in Beachwood,moved to Beachwood from Minnesota in 2019.
“I felt so happy everyone was having an incredible time,” Chaya Dalya Berezovsky told the Cleveland Jewish News. “I wanted to help bring smiles and new (pajamas) to kids in the hospital.”
Wendy Berezovsky told the CJN, “Chaya Dalya wanted her chai 18th birthday to be about giving to others because that is what she does every single day.”
Sweet Dreams for Kids was started by Wendy Berezovsky in 2008.
“When Dalya was in the hospital as a baby, whenever I looked at her in the hospital pajamas, it was just that reminder that she was sick,” she said. “I wanted to give something that makes the kids feel cozy and comfortable and makes them feel a bit more at home. As a family who understands how difficult it is to see your child go through a tough medical situation, we want to give back and help others.”
When it came time to celebrate her milestone birthday, Chaya Dalya and her mother Sweet Dreams agreed on a party to celebrate Chaya Dalya herself while giving back to Sweet Dreams.
“We decided to do this event in honor of her birthday because she wanted to do a fundraiser instead of a party for herself,” Wendy Berezovsky said.
Billing itself as “the pajama party that gives back,” all proceeds from ticket sales went to the organization.
Entertainment was provided by singer and party motivator AY Nakdimen, who got the crowd involved and dancing.
“This event was an opportunity for me that I didn’t want to turn down. ... it’s a really nice thing to be part of,” Nakdimen told the CJN.
There was also a photo booth, where guests could choose from four backgrounds.
“The most popular was one that looked like a pajama party with me photo bombing,” Chaya Dalya said.
Refreshments included a cake, a waffle bar, an iced coffee bar and coffee.
“The goal of the event was for Chaya Dalya to feel like a princess,” Wendy Berezovsky said. “And to make sure she knows how special and inspiring she is. We wanted her to see all the hearts she touches. Another goal was for more people to know about our nonprofit and spread the word about the good we do and raise money. I always say I am the founder of Sweet Dreams for Kids, but Chaya Dalya is the president.”
“I don’t like calling Sweet Dreams for Kids my job, it’s really my heart. It makes me happy when we make a child smile,. It means so much that everyone in the community appreciates and supports Dalya in return, like when the Beachwood Fire Department and Beachwood police came to show support with a firetruck for the kids to look at. To meet Chaya Dalya is to love her. I feel so blessed.”
Sara Cooperman, program director of Yachad Cleveland, told the CJN, “The event was the perfect embodiment of Dalya, Wendy, and the mission of SDFK – loving, kind, selfless and concerned for the well-being of others. They worked so hard to create an event that everyone enjoyed and our Yachad participants loved being involved and celebrating their friend Dalya’s 18th birthday and supporting a great cause. I have known them in the capacity of Yachad peers and volunteers ever since they moved to town and we have been proud and happy to support them and have had multiple collaborative events with them. It is always a pleasure to work with them as they both have the gift of bringing happiness and smiles to those around them.”
Lisa Matkowsky is a freelance journalist.