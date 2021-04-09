With more than 200 registered attendees, The Schultz Campus for Jewish Life aired its virtual Yom Hashoah Commemoration on April 8, where viewers heard about a teenager’s diary that survived the Holocaust. The service included a candle lighting ceremony featuring community members and leaders, as well as messages from local Jewish clergy.
Titled “Remember the Holocaust,” the evening featured Akron resident and second-generation Holocaust survivor Vladimir Roth, who read an excerpt of his mother Eva Neufeldova Roth’s teenage diary from when she lived in Europe during the Holocaust.
Opening the event, Todd Polikoff, CEO of the Jewish Community Board of Akron, reminded attendees of the meaning of Yom Hashoah, indicating it is a “day we commit and recommit to remember and never forget the pain and loss of generations of Jews at the hands of hate and intolerance,” noting it is up to current generations to take a stand against hate.
After a moment of silence following the candle lighting ceremony, Roth introduced his mother’s diary, explaining their family never knew of its existence until 2019 when his sister found it among their mother’s things.
Roth detailed his mother’s dreams of becoming a teacher, her confusion when she was no longer allowed to go to school or talk to her non-Jewish neighbors, and the fear she felt as things progressed in Europe. Eva Neufeldova Roth wrote in her diary from August 1940 until July 1942.
“It is rare that a man in his early 70s gets to look for the first time at his mother’s account of her life as a teenager, especially during such an enormously difficult time as these,” Roth said. “With her account of life under a murderous, fascist and racist regime, it reminds us and future generations that we should never forget so that this history will never repeat. I now look at my mother through a completely new light, gaining understanding and appreciation, and feeling deeply sorry for her difficult life. But at the same time being proud and honoring her for her ability to cope.”
Eva Neufeldova Roth wrote in 1940, “I cannot comprehend that I will never again be able to go to school. Sometimes when I pass by the school and see the happy kids on their way to school, I think to myself, ‘what a joy to learn,’ even though I myself cannot learn. My wish was to always become a teacher. Now, I have to forget that. However, if I forget, I do not know what meaning, if at all, there is to my future life.”
Eva Neufeldova Roth’s diary takes a turn in her July 17, 1941, journal entry, beginning with the words, “Hard times have come now.” Before this entry, Roth said his mother mostly wrote about missing her friends in Ukraine, as well as her sadness surrounding school, taking “great care” to not go into detail about her experiences.
“We’re hearing something new all the time,” she wrote. “Yesterday, new laws for Jews came out. One cannot be on the street after 9 p.m. One cannot go to the park, cinema or on the main streets. In a word, you cannot go anywhere. ... I already don’t make any plans for the future. At times, I question what I live for. What have I got from this life? But, then I think I must be strong and endure.”
The diary ends in July 1942, lining up with the beginning of mass deportations of European Jews. Roth explained that he didn’t know why his mother didn’t continue writing after that, but “we can only imagine being traumatized might have been the reason.”
“Let this be a testament to our survival and thankfully the failure of the evil philosophy of the Nazi regime,” Roth said. “This is for my mother, our mother. It is her memory.”