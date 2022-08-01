Two juveniles were arrested and charged with disorderly conduct and the assault of a Solon police officer at about 9:45 p.m. July 30 at Solon Home Days.
“Our officers dealt with a large group of what appeared to be juveniles who were being disorderly late Saturday,” Lt. Bill Vajdich said in a news release. “As officers dealt with some of them, one of our officers was struck in the face by a punch.”
A 14-year-old boy from Mayfield Heights and a 16-year-old boy from South Euclid were arrested and released to the custody of their parents. There were no serious injuries to the officer, Vajdich said.
Charges against both teenagers will be referred to Juvenile Court for Disorderly Conduct. The recommended charge against the 14-year-old will be assault against a police officer and the recommended charge against the 16-year-old will be resisting charges and obstructing, Vajdich said.
The Solon Police Department is unsure if there is video of the incident because a larger number of officers than typical worked due to the festival at Solon Community Park, so there was a lack of cameras to cover both patrol officers and special events, Vajdich said.
Due to the incident, Solon Home Days closed 15 minutes early that night. The three-day event continued July 31.
Abigail Preszig is the Linda and Clifford Wold Editorial Intern at the Cleveland Jewish News.