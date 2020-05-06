Edward Ross, president of Hope for Henry’s teen board at Cleveland Clinic Children’s, and nine peers on his board raised $3,000 to buy brunch for the hospital’s doctors and nurses April 22.
Edward, 16, who has served as president since he started the teen board in 2017, started the endeavor after having to cancel the group’s March Madness fundraiser, one of two annual fundraisers, due to the pandemic.
Hope for Henry Foundation is a nonprofit that helps medical professionals care for seriously ill children and their families.
“Our core mission is to raise money for the sick children at Cleveland Clinic Children’s, but due to COVID-19, we thought it’d be very nice to help the people taking care of the kids,” said Edward, a 10th grader at Hawken School in Chester Township who attends The Temple-Tifereth Israel in Beachwood.
The teen board decided to create two bingo boards with monetary prices on the bingo spots for people to donate. The game was shared on social media.
“We had the idea to make two different bingo boards, one with higher prices and one with lower prices, so we could appeal to all types of people,” Edward said. “Each teen board member had the goal of filling up their bingo board, so that means having someone donate each spot. This type of idea, we thought it would be perfect for a time like this.”
Three-and-a-half weeks later, the teen board had raised $3,000.
Edward and his peers then gave the funds to the organization’s board, which teamed up with Luna Bakery & Cafe in Cleveland Heights and Moreland Hills to create 600 boxed brunches for the hospital’s doctors and nurses.
While Edward wasn’t able to deliver the meals or assist with meal production, he saw the fruits of his labor moments before the boxes were finished.
“That was such a good experience because I could see the impact that we had – so many meals that wouldn’t have been anything if it weren’t for the teen board,” Edward said. “I later saw a picture (of the hospital’s staff with the meals), and they were just so appreciative during a time like this. The board sent me a note saying how happy they were and how nice it was of us to do this.”
This fundraiser – unlike any he’s done before – will stay with Edward for a long time, he said.
“It was definitely very tough during my quarantine, but it was a very good way to be happy seeing that we helped the community,” he said.