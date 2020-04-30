Tekes, parade through streets highlight Israel’s 72nd anniversary

Fuchs Mizrachi School in Beachwood commemorated Yom Ha’atzmaut, Israel’s 72nd Independence Day, April 29 with a live tekes, or ceremony, via Zoom followed by a vehicle parade through the streets of Beachwood.
The tekes included a panel discussion lead by Fuchs Mizrachi student Yedidya Blau. Some members of the Fuchs Mizrachi community spoke of their decisions to make aliyah.
Esther Fried and her husband had considered moving to Israel three years ago, but for various reasons decided against it. Last year, she said something clicked.
“It was just like, of course we’re doing this. Of course we have to come, we have to lay our roots,” Fried said. “Maybe a little bit late, some might say, with three teenagers, but we just thought that this is it.”
Former student Shira Roth spoke about how Fuchs Mizrachi influenced her decision to make aliyah.
Fuchs Mizrachi “created like a real Israeli environment experience for me,” said Roth, adding programming and classes such as Jewish history and Hebrew “really made Israel real for me.”
Blau asked those who made aliyah, “Can you tell us something that happened to you that left you thinking, ‘Wow, only in Israel?’”
While trying to navigate through the streets of Jerusalem one day, former student Dovid Ben-Tor spoke of difficulty reading a map.
He overheard a man speaking English and asked to be pointed in the direction of the Old City.
“He said, ‘Yeah, sure. I’m actually going in that direction. I’ll walk you there,’” Ben-Tor said. “So I started walking with this guy and started talking, and it turns out that this random man who I heard speaking English, he actually went to high school with my father. So that was pretty cool.”
In honor of Yom Ha’atzmaut, videos were also shared and Jewish songs were sung.
Head of School Rabbi Avery Joel closed the teleconference, which “at its peak (had) over 200 participant devices, some with multiple people,” by thanking community members and inviting them to step outside their homes to watch the car parade.
“Even through Zoom this brings me, and I assume many of you, to tears,” Joel said. “I want to thank everybody both here and Israel.”