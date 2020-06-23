The Cuyahoga County Complete Count Committee will hold a virtual town hall on racial equity and the 2020 Census at 6 p.m. on June 24, on the county’s YouTube channel.
Attendees will hear from U. S. Rep. Marcia L. Fudge, D-Warrensville Heights; Cuyahoga County Executive Armond Budish; Councilwoman Shontel Brown; and Cuyahoga Community College President Emeritus Jerry Sue Thornton.
“The 2020 Census is important for every resident living in Cuyahoga County and affects each of us in more ways than we may realize,” Budish said in news release. “The census is also an opportunity for people of color, who have historically been left out of our nation’s power structure, to make their voices heard. Federal agencies rely on census data to monitor discrimination and implement civil rights laws that protect voting rights, equal employment opportunity, and more. I hope this tele-townhall discussion helps convey the true importance of filling out the census.”
After the event, the Terminal Tower will light up in a community-wide show of support for racial equity and a complete 2020 Census count. County residents and organizations are invited to also turn on their lights June 24, to share the message.
The committee is made up of more than 100 community leaders working together to obtain a complete the 2020 U.S. Census count through advocacy and outreach.
Questions for the virtual town hall can be submitted to 2020census@cuyahogacounty.us by noon June 24. Viewers can watch the virtual townhall on the Cuyahoga County YouTube channel at youtube.com/cuyahogacounty.