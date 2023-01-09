As technology has evolved, so too has the ability of health care providers to meet with their patients virtually. At the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, this became helpful when people were not able to meet face-to-face. Since then, telehealth has remained, and mental health professionals have varying opinions on its benefits and effectiveness.
Dr. Philip Epstein of Partners for Behavioral Health and Wellness in Beachwood, and Carl Vondracek, clinical director of Jewish Family Service Association of Cleveland in Pepper Pike and Jewish Family Service of Akron, discussed the benefits and limitations of telehealth.
“A lot of people like it because it’s convenient,” Epstein said of the appeal of telehealth. “They don’t have to go out. They can stay home.”
Still, when it comes to treatment for mental health, telehealth has some drawbacks, he pointed out.
Mental health care providers often rely on body language to gauge the demeanors of their patients and this can be hard to do through a telehealth appointment, he said.
“In the absence of visual cues, a lot gets missed,” Epstein explained.
Attending appointments from one’s home or office has multiple risks, including the possibility of interruptions and distractions.
“Leaving one’s home or office to go to the therapist’s office, that therapist’s office becomes a very protected place,” he said. “When you’re sitting at home or in the office, therapy doesn’t take place in that protected ‘castle’, if you will, in that fortress.”
Epstein said that he has experienced patients being in their bedrooms in order to have privacy, but he does not believe one’s bedroom is the ideal place for them to attend a therapy session.
“As a therapist, that doesn’t feel quite right to me,” he said.
He recalled situations in which patients have attended sessions from their offices and distractions, such as co-workers walking in to give them something, have taken place.
“You have to be really careful about that and set it up so it really is very private, it won’t be interrupted and it will be in a neutral environment,” Epstein said.
Vondracek said the four main benefits of telehealth are convenience, flexibility, general safety and accessibility.
He explained that telehealth can be helpful for people who face travel limitations, are unable to take time off work or encounter issues with securing childcare during their appointments.
“The convenience and flexibility of telehealth are really nice,” Vondracek said. “Somebody can schedule an appointment during a lunch hour if they have a private place to go during lunch. If there are childcare considerations, they can have the child at home with them and they don’t have to worry about bringing that child into the appointment or finding childcare services. Where there are transportation considerations, you don’t have to leave the home.”
With health and safety being a concern as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, telehealth has shown to be a way for people to meet with their practitioners without the increased risk of contracting the virus in-person, Vondracek said.
Telehealth can also be advantageous for people who live in remote areas where they don’t have access to in-person treatment, he added.
“Say somebody lives in a rural area or an area where services aren’t as abundant or accessible, there’s increased distance. So, somebody can meet their healthcare needs through telehealth where they don’t have to drive an hour or there’s limited resources in that area,” he explained.
While these advantages can be helpful, Vondracek pointed out that telehealth appointments are always at the mercy of technology.
Tech issues may come up if the internet goes down or a client is using a televideo service and their internet speed can’t support that specific platform, he explained. There are also concerns in cases where a client isn’t tech savvy.
Virtual sessions may hinder the ability of mental health practitioners to evaluate their clients through nonverbal cues, Vondracek said.
“There are subtleties with nonverbal behavior, especially in mental health, that we sometimes can’t pick up either over the telephone or through tele-video platforms, especially if you’re going to monitor for certain side effects like for psychiatry services,” he pointed out. “You can’t always get a true sense of what physical symptoms, behaviors, side effects that somebody may be displaying.”
Patients are advised of these risks and must agree to them in order to receive virtual treatment, Vondracek said.
He noted that he does not expect virtual treatment services to go away and, despite its risks, he believes telehealth has revolutionized the climate in which mental health providers are delivering services, having given them greater means to meet the needs of their clienteles and communities.
“I don’t see us moving back to a model where it’s solely in person,” Vondracek said.