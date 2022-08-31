The first adult b’nai mitzvah class at Temple Am Shalom in Mentor will culminate with a special b’nai mitzvah Shabbat Service Sept. 9 followed by an oneg Shabbat sponsored by the temple.
For the last four years, the class has met for Hebrew school, but in the past year they began meeting as a b’nai mitzvah class.
“This is the first b’nai mitzvah class,” Renee Blau, the spiritual leader at the temple, told the Cleveland Jewish News Aug. 22. “They pushed it, they wanted to learn Hebrew and I was willing to teach them.”
Blau has done many individual b’nai mitzvah for students and adults, but this is the first adult class and has sparked interest in starting another.
The class consists of seven adult Hebrew students, most who are Jews by choice, and range in age from 35 to 70. They include Emily Matz, Jane Rosenberg, Janet Evangelista, mother-and-son Gail and Scott Steindler, and husband and wife Pene and Mark Obenour.
“They will be leading the entire service with me,” said Blau, a resident of Macedonia. “They each have a small part on their own, some in English, some in Hebrew.”
Matz, who found Judaism while in college and convert last December, will read the Ten Commandments from the Torah.
“Even though it’s not the Torah portion of the week, we chose that as having a special meaning to them, and so we’re very excited that she’s able to do that,” Blau said.
Rosenberg began studying Judaism prior to her marriage to a Jewish man and raising her daughter in the faith. Blau said her choice to become a bat mitzvah is “a culmination of a lifetime’s worth of living the Jewish life.”
Evangelista’s conversion and studies are the result of a 50-year journey in finding her relationship with God as she’s been learning and trying to understand how to learn from the religious teachings, Blau said.
Gail Steindler found Judaism while she was soul-searching about 40 years ago and raised her two sons in the faith with her husband, Mark. Her son, Scott, has grown up in the community and will become a bar mitzvah with the group.
Mark Obenour has been studying Judaism since he was about 13 growing up in Lima, and his wife Pene started to study with him several years ago and had their conversions.
“They all have their own backstories, but they all have been wonderful temple members and continue to be,” Blau said. “Continue serving on the board and doing a lot to help the temple exist because this is a small community.”
With the motto, “The little temple that could,” Temple Am Shalom is the only synagogue serving Lake County with about 35 families as members. The b’nai mitzvah service and oneg will be open to the public. The temple is at 7599 Center St.
“We’re going to have desserts and fruit and things like that, wine and challah,” Blau said. “Just to tell them how proud we are. I know I am.”