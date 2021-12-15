Temple B’nai Abraham in Elyria held a special live performance by Sarah Aroeste, acclaimed international Ladino recording artist at its Chanukah celebration Dec. 3.
Members sang along with traditional and modern Ladino Chanukah songs, learned about Ladino music and tradition, and heard Aroeste’s description of Burmuelos, which are traditional Sephardic Chanukah doughnuts with toppings, according to David Steigman, temple co-president.
Aroeste has toured the globe, drawing upon her Sephardic roots in Macedonia and Greece to present traditional and original Ladino songs, blending Balkan sounds, pop and jazz. She has recorded seven albums, including a recently-released collection of Chanukah music. She won the Sephardic prize at the International Jewish Music Festival in Amsterdam and represented the United States in the International Sephardic Music Festival in Cordoba, Spain.
“We were absolutely overjoyed to have Sarah Aroeste for our Chanukah Shabbat celebration,” Steigman said in the release. “We work hard to provide outstanding and diverse Jewish programming for our congregation, and this was just an amazing opportunity.”