In less than a week, $5,700 was raised for the Ukrainian Emergency Relief Fund by Temple B’nai Abraham of Elyria, a Reform congregation with fewer than 50 members.

The fund was established by the Jewish Federation of Cleveland, which will receive all proceeds and use accordingly.

The congregation, responding to a request from its board of trustees and rabbi, saw contributions to help the Ukraine come in almost immediately from the vast majority of member families, according to a March 7 news release.

“Our members are very giving and I am so very proud of them,” David Steigman, co-president of Temple B’nai Abraham, said in the release. “This was an amazing feat for such a small congregation.”

Rabbi Lauren Werber told the congregation, “We need to open our hearts to the Ukrainian people,” according to the release. “Tradition teaches us that, when we are unable to promote peace, we must at least limit suffering. Right now, we have the opportunity and obligation to do so.”