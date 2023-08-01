Temple B’nai Abraham in Elyria continued their efforts of tikkun olam, or repairing the world, by raising $2,600 for with Genesis House, the only domestic violence shelter in Lorain County.
The temple gathers and raises funds every year to help those in the community who are caught in the turmoil of an increasingly troubled world, according to a news release.
“We felt their programs make a major impact in the community for those who often feel helpless and alone,” temple treasurer Debbie Schmitt said in the release. “We wanted to support Genesis House in helping victims find a way out of the darkness.”
The shelter has free resources for victims, including emergency shelter, employment counseling for abuse victims, a 24-hour hotline, support groups and special advocacy programs for children and abuse victims who are disabled. The goal is to help empower victims to take the steps necessary to take control of their lives, the release stated.
“The shelter has been operating at full capacity the last three months, so the contribution was badly needed and very much appreciated,” Jill Psota-Vazquez, executive director of Genesis House, said in the release.
Along with the temple, Genesis House has raised funds for the Friendship Animal Protective League to care for the companion animals of those at the shelter. It has also established a partnership with the police to provide services and interventions as soon as possible to those who need help.
Those who need help due to domestic violence or know someone in need can call the Genesis House at 440-323-3400.