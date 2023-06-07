Temple Emanu El Brotherhood’s 33rd annual Sports Night will feature Liron Fanan, assistant general manager of the Cleveland Charge, the Cleveland Cavaliers’ NBA “G” League team, and Cleveland Cavaliers scout, at 6:45 p.m. June 14.
Fanan will speak on “My Basketball Journey from Israel to the NBA.”
Fanan is a native Israeli, and she is a former assistant general manager of the Maccabi Tel Aviv Basketball Club, and co-founder and managing director of 2Talent Sports Management. Previously, she was director of player personnel of the Canton Charge, which is now the Cleveland Charge.
Fanan’s father, Moni Fanan, managed the Maccabi Tel Aviv for almost 30 years and her brother, Regev Fanan, was a team member and head strength and conditioning coach.
Len Gold, Brotherhood vice president of programming, told the Cleveland Jewish News he is very excited about what Fanan will bring to Sports Night because she is the first woman speaker in the 33 years of the brotherhood sports night event..
“We went out of our box,” Gold said. “In fact, when they made the announcement at temple last week, the lady that was doing it, she said, ‘This is a men’s sports night, but they’re having a female sports speaker.’ I think it’s great.”
Past speakers included Paul Dolan, owner of the Cleveland Guardians, and Ron Blomberg, former player for the New York Yankees. Blomberg participated over Zoom during the COVID-19 pandemic, in lieu of an in-person event.
“We had over 200 sign-ons for that,” Gold said. “So yeah, that was pretty incredible. And we had, for that program, we had Ron Blomberg, who’s a former New York Yankee. And he was the first American League DH (designated hitter). And he was very passionate about his Judaism and playing for the Yankees. Of course, I told him I would never be a Yankees fan.”
Gold said attendance averages between 100 and 150 people annually.
“It’s a pretty cool event and it’s well known in the community, what we do,” Gold said.
The 2023 Sports Night is the first in-person one in three years, he said. Sports Night will include dinner and prize drawings.
Tickets are $25 for adults and $10 for children ages 10 and under, and can be purchased through Venmo to @Len-gold, or by check payable to TEE Brotherhood. Send checks to Temple Emanu El, 4545 Brainard Road, Orange, OH 44022.
RSVPs are required by June 12. To RSVP, email gonzo11@roadrunner.com.
Nora Igelnik is the Linda and Clifford Wolf Editorial Intern at the Cleveland Jewish News.