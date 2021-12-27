Ron Blomberg, the American League’s first designated hitter, will share his experience playing for the New York Yankees in “An Evening with Ron Blomberg,” a Zoom discussion hosted by Temple Emanu El’s Brotherhood from 7 to 8:30 p.m. Jan. 12.
He will also discuss his work to get New York Yankees teammate Thurman Munson inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame. Munson was a star catcher from Kent State University who was killed in a plane crash in 1979 during a practice landing at Akron-Canton Regional Airport.
Blomberg, a member of the Jewish Baseball Hall of Fame, has authored two books: his autobiography, “The Designated Hebrew,” and “The Captain and Me,” about his friendship with Munson.
A question-and-answer session will follow the presentation. Jonathan Mayo, a draft and prospect expert and writer for MLB.com, will moderate the event.
Ron “Boomer” Blomberg, baseball’s first designated hitter,” is also known as The Original ‘Hit Man.’ He battled both opposing pitchers and antisemitism to achieve his dream of playing major league baseball. Since his retirement from Major League Baseball, Bloomberg has been deeply involved in Jewish and Israel-related causes and was the manager of the Bet Shemesh Blue Sox in the Israel Baseball League.
Mayo has been a writer for MLB.com since April 1999. In that time, he has covered the World Series, countless All-Star Games, World Baseball Classics and other events, focusing on Minor League and prospects since 2003. He’s a producer of the film, “Heading Home: The Tale of Team Israel,” an award-winning documentary that chronicled the Cinderella run of Team Israel in the 2017 World Baseball Classic.
To order a signed copy of “The Captain & Me” for $30, call Bookends at 201-445-0726 by Jan. 11. Mention “the Ron Blomberg program” through Temple Emanu El to get free shipping.
The event will be attended by other synagogue brotherhoods from Ohio, Pittsburgh and Florida.