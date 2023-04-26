Temple Emanu El in Orange hosted “Sharing the Easter and Passover Table,” an interfaith community lunch and learn event April 4 with 50 members from the temple, and 85 people from Antioch Baptist Church, Shiloh Baptist Church and East Mt. Zion Baptist Church, all in Cleveland, attending. Seated at tables throughout the social hall, attendees created small, fellowship groups of temple and church members to plan future programs together, according to a news release.
In planning the event, Rabbi Matt Cohen of Temple Emanu El partnered with the Rev. Napoleon Harris of Antioch Baptist Church, the Rev. Lisa Maxine Goods of Shiloh Baptist Church and the Rev. Brian Cash of East Mt. Zion Baptist Church.
“The interfaith Passover and Easter lunch and learn with Antioch Baptist Church, Shiloh Baptist Church and East Mt. Zion Baptist Church created a warm room of new friendships and harmonious dialogue,” Cohen said in a news release. “Over a delicious meal, we shared traditions, blessings, handshakes and smiles. The clergy shared the history, themes and messages of their respective faith holidays and then led us to our first call to action: simply exchange phone numbers and emails, and continue to build on these new friendships.”