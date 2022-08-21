Temple Emanu El in Orange honored Renee Higer for her 25 years as its executive director at Shabbat services and an oneg on Aug. 12.
Board and staff members thanked Higer for her contributions to the temple, presented her with flowers and a gift. Her daughter, Codie Higer, and her boyfriend, Alex Green, sang “God Only Knows.” Loree Resnik, former president of the National Association for Temple Administration and executive director emerita of Suburban Temple-Kol Ami thanked Higer as well. Rabbi Matt Cohen concluded the service by giving a blessing from the bimah.
“It is hard to find anyone who is much more dedicated to their job or place of employment than Renee,” Sue Krantz, temple president and a member of the Cleveland Jewish Publication Company Board of Directors, said in a news release. “Everything she does, she does with love for Temple Emanu El. So much has happened in our congregation, in the Jewish community and in our world over the past 25 years. Her expertise on our temple’s security, and the security grants she received on behalf of the temple, is why we can all feel safe here.
“Renee, you are the heart and soul of Temple Emanu El and we are lucky to be able to honor you this evening. We are grateful for all that you have done and continue to do for us. You bring special and unique blessings to us all. We have so much in our future to look forward to, and with you as our executive director, the sky is the limit. Mazel tov on your 25 years.”
Higer said, “I am so grateful that Temple Emanu El is honoring my 25 years of service. Over these past 25 years, I have been involved in many transitions, most notably the move to Orange Village. I have had the fabulous opportunity to work with a dedicated and hard-working staff team, the best lay leadership an executive director could ask for, and the most caring and devoted congregants.”
“Initially, I took the position while my daughter was at Temple Emanu El Preschool and fell in love with the work of temple administration and the congregation. I look forward to continuing to be a part of Temple Emanu El for many years to come.”