Temple Emanu El’s third ShareFest saw 150 volunteers participate in the intergenerational day of service on April 23 in Orange.
Participants created relief items for nine local nonprofits. Hosted by the Advocacy Committee, the event encouraged temple members to create, collect and nourish, according to the release.
Organizations and projects included supporting Ukrainian refugees, making friendship bracelets and letters of support; UH Ahuja Medical Center, making cookies and brownies for security, first responders and emergency room staff; Council Gardens, planting vegetable and herb seedlings in decorated pots to commemorate Council Gardens’ 60th anniversary; Believe in Dreams, making bows for children’s gift boxes; Rescue Village, making fleece blankets for the dogs; Fostering Hope, making fleece pillows; Renee Jones Empowerment Center, assembling bags of toiletries; Bellefaire JCB, assembling survival kits for the homeless; Heights Emergency Food Center, assembling soup packets; and making diversity cards of kindness to distribute throughout the community.
“ShareFest was truly intergenerational. Everyone helped and everyone did their part.” Suzanne Schneps, the temple’s Advocacy Committee chair, said in the release. “It was a great way for kids to see how they can work with their parents and grandparents on projects that help to ‘repair the world’ (tikkun olam).”
Its previous two ShareFests were held in December 2018 and February 2020, and also had over 150 participants benefiting 10 or more organizations.