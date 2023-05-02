Temple Emanu El in Orange will hold a two-day event, “Rhapsody in Blue” to celebrate the official installation of Rabbi Matt Cohen May 5 and May 6.
A Shabbat service will be held at 6:15 p.m. May 5, which will be open to the public to celebrate Cohen. And at 7 p.m. May 6, the temple will host a gala benefit to raise money for a new sound system and for operating expenses. A silent auction with select prizes will be held. The gala will feature a sit-down dinner, open bar and entertainment by the Tri-C Jazz Fest Academy’s Spirit of the Groove Ensemble and Blue Lunch.
Cohen, who was born and raised in Beachwood, joined Temple Emanu El in July 2022.
Cohen, who is also a musician, told the Cleveland Jewish News April 27 he’s very excited about being officially installed and about upgrading the sound equipment through funds raised at the gala.
“The funny thing is that most rabbinic installations happen pretty quickly, and people say, ‘Yep, that’s our rabbi,” Cohen said. “What makes this special is I’ve gotten to know this community so well this year. My installation is a formality, but it really kind of seals the relationship and the faith that we all have in each other.”
Cohen said it took a longer time to be installed simply because everyone is so busy, and because of all the Jewish holidays and vacations.
“We need a sound system very badly, I’m a musician and sub-par sound doesn’t work for me,” he said. “I’m hoping to raise enough money so that we can enhance the sound because we have a lot of great programs, speakers and worship services, and it’s really nice if you can hear.”
Cohen said a good sound system costs between $20,000 and $30,000,
“We’re hoping to meet our goal and get more to continue our programming and safeguard the future here,” he said. “We have a really positive trajectory and strong momentum and it’s a place to be, I really love being here, It’s nice for a rabbi to love being where they are, it doesn’t always happen like that.”
Executive Director Renee Higer told the CJN April 26 she was thrilled about the installation and working with Cohen has been a dream for herself, staff and lay leaders. She said Cohen’s love of music played a part in the jazz-themed weekend.
The Friday night Shabbat service and installation will feature the Rev. Richard A. Rhoades from First Lutheran Church of Galveston, Texas, and Rabbi Marc Kline from Temple Ohev Sholom in Harrisburg, Pa., who are both friends of Cohen.